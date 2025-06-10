Finally, A Hack For Organizing Utensils That Doesn't Take Up Precious Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The silverware drawer is so etched in the American consciousness that it would be as surprising to find a home kitchen without the dedicated flatware space as it would be to find a total absence of forks, knives, and spoons themselves. There's even a whole darn industry of drawer dividers and organizers designed around the apparently very complicated principle of storing your cutlery. It's all very television voiceover "has this ever happened to you?" and thus primed for disruption. So why not arrange your silverware upright, instead?

Vertical storage solutions have promised greater efficiency than their horizontal alternatives for time immemorial. Imagine something like an over-the-door shoe rack, for example: It gets all those pretty pairs off the floor, into the air, and out of the way. The same principle applies in the kitchen. And you can flip the paradigm to whatever degree of permanence you wish, in some cases with items you likely already have around the house.