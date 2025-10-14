For The Ultimate Margarita Flavor Booster, Look To The Rind Of Your Limes
A margarita is a thing of beauty. Made with quality tequila, fresh lime juice, a citrus-forward triple sec or Cointreau, and of course a salty rim — this simple combo is hard to beat. When made according to the original recipe, the brightness of the lime takes center stage. Still, there is one easy way to amp up the flavor of this drink while still sticking to the classic ingredients. Expert Molly Horn suggests adding some of the lime's outer rind, not just the pulpy interior you're used to mixing in. Horn is the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, and she spoke with Chowhound to share a few exclusive ways to make a flavorful margarita at home. Apparently, we've been overlooking the part of the lime that packs the biggest punch. "Citrus zest of any kind is more bitter than the juice on its own, so adding zest to your cocktail before you shake it brings in added complexity and dimension," Horn said.
To start, simply top your marg with the zest. "[This] will really enhance the olfactory experience without as much of the bitter notes," Horn said. If you prefer to shake some zest into your cocktail along with the lime juice instead, Horn has an important note. "You want to be sure to double-strain – aka use a traditional strainer as well as a fine-strainer, or cone strainer." This ensures you're imparting a cocktail only with added flavor, and not any pithy textures.
Give this lime-forward favorite another twist
Endless renditions of the classic marg can be found on bar menus, with all sorts of creative flavors that aren't just lime and unique ways to spruce up even the basic salted rims. The traditional recipe for this classic drink relies on just three key ingredients: Tequila, of course, lime juice, and triple sec for notes of herbal orange and citrus. Because you're relying on the limes for so much of the drink's flavor, you'll want to pick the best possible ones. If you've ever purchased grocery store limes only to find them dry and barely yielding any juice, there are some tips that can help you pick the tastiest limes at the store. Once home with your loot, make sure you're following the best zesting tips (because no, it's not as simple as it looks).
Of course, with a formula so simple, it's begging to be reimagined, and Molly Horn suggests one other simple add-in that can go a long way in enhancing the natural flavors of the drink. Cilantro is one of her personal favorite picks, and she says it pairs perfectly with lime zest and tequila. To try this addition, simply cut off a sprig from the garden and muddle it directly in the shaker. "For those who enjoy cilantro, it's a great complement," she said. And with that, you're well on your way to enjoying the most flavorful at-home marg you've ever had.