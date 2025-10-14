For The Ultimate Margarita Flavor Booster, Look To The Rind Of Your Limes

A margarita is a thing of beauty. Made with quality tequila, fresh lime juice, a citrus-forward triple sec or Cointreau, and of course a salty rim — this simple combo is hard to beat. When made according to the original recipe, the brightness of the lime takes center stage. Still, there is one easy way to amp up the flavor of this drink while still sticking to the classic ingredients. Expert Molly Horn suggests adding some of the lime's outer rind, not just the pulpy interior you're used to mixing in. Horn is the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, and she spoke with Chowhound to share a few exclusive ways to make a flavorful margarita at home. Apparently, we've been overlooking the part of the lime that packs the biggest punch. "Citrus zest of any kind is more bitter than the juice on its own, so adding zest to your cocktail before you shake it brings in added complexity and dimension," Horn said.

To start, simply top your marg with the zest. "[This] will really enhance the olfactory experience without as much of the bitter notes," Horn said. If you prefer to shake some zest into your cocktail along with the lime juice instead, Horn has an important note. "You want to be sure to double-strain – aka use a traditional strainer as well as a fine-strainer, or cone strainer." This ensures you're imparting a cocktail only with added flavor, and not any pithy textures.