Pick The Tastiest Limes At The Store With These Simple Tips
With their bright green exterior and sour flavor, limes are one of the most recognizable citrus fruits out there. They are great for making juice or garnishes for cocktails, like classic margaritas, and make a good addition to dishes like 5-ingredient pico de gallo or guacamole. Despite how common and useful limes are, most customers do not actually know how to select limes at the grocery store.
The ideal lime will be tasty, filled with juice, and have a minimal acidity. These traits are what make limes so good for drinks and side dishes, as their juice lends a lot of flavor. Additionally, a good lime will be sweet, rather than acidic, so the taste is enjoyable.
Generally speaking, the best way to test limes at the store is to pick them up and feel each one. Although some customers may shy away from touching produce at the store, this trick will help distinguish the good limes from the bad ones. Examining limes based on touch, as well as appearance and scent, will help ensure that you get tastier, juicier limes.
Choosing the right lime
The size of a lime is not necessarily a sign of flavor or juiciness. Instead, size should be judged in direct proportion to weight. For example, if a lime is quite large in size, but unusually light in weight, chances are it is lacking in juice.
Another thing to look for when picking out limes is tenderness. A lime should not be too hard or too soft but just right. When testing for tenderness, simply pick up a lime and give it a very gentle squeeze. A minimal amount of pressure is needed here. A good lime will give somewhat when pressure is applied but not too much. When shopping for limes, you should also look for one that also has a nice fragrance — so don't forget to smell them, either.
It is a commonly believed myth that a deep, dark green lime will be the ripest and tastiest, but that is not necessarily true. Granted, a good lime will have an overall consistent color, darker green can actually indicate high acidity and hard texture. Instead, it is better to reach for limes that have a vibrant green hue, rather than a dark green one.