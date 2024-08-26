Pick The Tastiest Limes At The Store With These Simple Tips

With their bright green exterior and sour flavor, limes are one of the most recognizable citrus fruits out there. They are great for making juice or garnishes for cocktails, like classic margaritas, and make a good addition to dishes like 5-ingredient pico de gallo or guacamole. Despite how common and useful limes are, most customers do not actually know how to select limes at the grocery store.

The ideal lime will be tasty, filled with juice, and have a minimal acidity. These traits are what make limes so good for drinks and side dishes, as their juice lends a lot of flavor. Additionally, a good lime will be sweet, rather than acidic, so the taste is enjoyable.

Generally speaking, the best way to test limes at the store is to pick them up and feel each one. Although some customers may shy away from touching produce at the store, this trick will help distinguish the good limes from the bad ones. Examining limes based on touch, as well as appearance and scent, will help ensure that you get tastier, juicier limes.