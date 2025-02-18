You've Been Using Your Zester Wrong From The Very Beginning

We know what you're thinking — unlike a food processor or espresso machine, a zester is pretty straightforward as far as kitchen gadgets go. Have zester, make zest. But depending on the type of tool you're using, there's a very good chance you're holding your zester upside down.

Citrus zest is a sneaky recipe game changer. While orange, lemon, lime, and grapefruit juice add a tartness to your drink, dinner, or dessert, it's the citrus peel, and especially the aromas released from its oils, that give your key lime pies, lemon bars, and even chocolate chip cookies a punch of citrus flavor. That's why using your zester correctly is so important. After all, a little citrus zest goes a long way.

If your go-to gadget for zesting is a Microplane grater, here's where you're likely going wrong: Rather than holding the tool with the sharp holes facing upward and then running your citrus in a linear motion along the top, flip the microplane over. Now that the sharp teeth are facing your kitchen counter or cutting board, run your fruit along the microplane from underneath. The zest will collect along the top of your microplane, giving you an exact sense for how much more you need. Once you have enough, easily tap all your zest into your bowl or pan. Just be sure you're not zesting too deeply, the white pith between the peel is quite bitter and will change the flavor of your recipe.