The Dollar Tree Storage Solution For Super Organized Drinks And Snacks

Despite discarding the $1 price tag on many of its products, Dollar Tree still has a lot of great budget finds, and it's easy to leave the store with a big haul of small items. Fortunately, with a little bit of creativity, many of the budget chain's products can be repurposed from their original intent and put to good use in other parts of the house. This is also a great way to ensure that if and when you do go overboard picking up things at Dollar Tree, the extra purchases won't lay around cluttering up the house. In fact, you can use them to declutter and organize areas that usually get messy quite quickly.

One particular Dollar Tree item you can pick up a bunch of, especially if you like to have your kitchen stocked with snacks, is its $1.25 rectangular storage tray. These trays are a great way to organize all those snack packets that you'd otherwise have to rummage through while looking for a particular treat. At about 3 inches wide and 9 inches in length, these plastic Dollar Tree trays can easily fit inside large drawers, cupboards, and even the refrigerator. They're great for placing large or small bags of snacks, and even drink cans and bottles. If you bulk buy your favorite snack, have a dedicated tray loaded with them for a dispenser-style setup in your snack cupboard. Or have an assortment of snacks in each plastic tray, and simply pull it out to view all your options at a glance.