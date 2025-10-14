The Dollar Tree Storage Solution For Super Organized Drinks And Snacks
Despite discarding the $1 price tag on many of its products, Dollar Tree still has a lot of great budget finds, and it's easy to leave the store with a big haul of small items. Fortunately, with a little bit of creativity, many of the budget chain's products can be repurposed from their original intent and put to good use in other parts of the house. This is also a great way to ensure that if and when you do go overboard picking up things at Dollar Tree, the extra purchases won't lay around cluttering up the house. In fact, you can use them to declutter and organize areas that usually get messy quite quickly.
One particular Dollar Tree item you can pick up a bunch of, especially if you like to have your kitchen stocked with snacks, is its $1.25 rectangular storage tray. These trays are a great way to organize all those snack packets that you'd otherwise have to rummage through while looking for a particular treat. At about 3 inches wide and 9 inches in length, these plastic Dollar Tree trays can easily fit inside large drawers, cupboards, and even the refrigerator. They're great for placing large or small bags of snacks, and even drink cans and bottles. If you bulk buy your favorite snack, have a dedicated tray loaded with them for a dispenser-style setup in your snack cupboard. Or have an assortment of snacks in each plastic tray, and simply pull it out to view all your options at a glance.
Organize your pantry with pocket-friendly Dollar Tree finds
Dollar Tree containers and organizers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. Whether you've scored large bags of some of the best tortilla chips around or have a collection of instant pudding mix packets to quickly whip up this two-ingredient protein-rich snack, there's a suitable container for organizing them. While you can pick up many of the same kind, like the rectangular plastic trays, another option is to buy an assorted collection that comes with multiple trays of various sizes. These are great for dividing snacks and other pantry items on the basis of size or frequency of use. Having organizers of different sizes can also ensure you're able to fit them into whatever kitchen space you have available. Look out for small, airtight containers, which are good to have around for storing opened packets or simply emptying out bags of individually wrapped candy. In general, stick to square and rectangular containers instead of round ones, since the latter can result in wasted space.
To organize larger storage, like open or deep shelving, consider picking up cubbies to maximize kitchen storage. These boxes are stackable, and you can get lidded ones for items that need extra protection or longer-term storage. The old-faithful lazy Susan also continues to be a great kitchen storage hack for cabinets. The rotating tray is perfect for organizing small items and jars while giving you easy access to all the items on it. Best of all, you can get an acrylic lazy Susan turntable at Dollar Tree for under $2.