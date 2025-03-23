The Deliciously Simple 2-Ingredient Snack That's Packed With Protein
Homemade snacks don't have to take forever to prep and plate, FYI. Sometimes you strike a golden balance between a stress-free snack that is satisfying, good for you, and easy on the eye — no more reassuring your friends that the DIY snacks you spent ages making taste better than they look. The good news is that interrupting your stomach-grumbling and sweet cravings is achievable in no less than five minutes with two common ingredients that you'll want to keep high on your grocery list from now on. Mixing together Greek yogurt and an instant pudding formula is all you need to curb those snack-time cravings in no time, and with guaranteed crowd-pleasing flavors.
To prepare this easy snack, mix together Greek yogurt (ideally plain) with instant pudding mix in a bowl. Whip the two together, either by hand or using a food processor, blender, or hand mixer for a bit of extra smoothness if that's your preference. Once you're satisfied with the consistency, leave it to sit for about five minutes, and then enjoy your super soft and fluffy homemade pudding. Since one of the key ingredients is yogurt, which is rich in protein, you can trust that you'll feel fuller after cleaning your bowl. Yogurt is also loaded with probiotics, which means that this treat will be a hug to your digestive system and to your tastebuds. Just be sure to grab only the best high-protein yogurt to give this snack a chance to really shine.
How to enhance the flavor of your super simple pudding snack
This creamy pudding has a Greek yogurt base, but doesn't actually need to taste like it. The best part is you can doctor this recipe up to suit your snack-time or breakfast needs, whether you're into the taste of Greek yogurt or not. Firstly, adding in a splash of plant-based or cow's milk will adjust the flavor and texture, offering you silkier pudding. Cow's milk will give you an even creamier mix, while using plant-based milks like almond, cashew, or even a touch of lavish homemade pistachio milk will offer you a nuttier kick and a lighter tasting pudding. You can also further indulge in the creaminess by adding robust flavors like peanuts and date paste for a dessert-like pudding experience. For cheesecake lovers, your pudding is only a few extra ingredients away from enjoying a cheesecake copycat taste: drop in some vanilla, maple syrup, and crushed graham crackers for a base. Store it in the refrigerator to chill if you can hold out for a little while longer to enjoy a dessert that is closer to the thicker cheesecake experience.
For a fresher and fruitier snack, make use of lemon juice and berries to keep things rejuvenating and zesty. Some toppings to complement this pudding are berries like raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries. You could also add in some coconut shavings, granola, nuts, and seeds for some added crunch. For the best texture and an additional boost of protein, sprinkle in some chia, flax, hemp, or pumpkin seeds for a snack that is nourishing and hard to put down.