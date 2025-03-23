The Deliciously Simple 2-Ingredient Snack That's Packed With Protein

Homemade snacks don't have to take forever to prep and plate, FYI. Sometimes you strike a golden balance between a stress-free snack that is satisfying, good for you, and easy on the eye — no more reassuring your friends that the DIY snacks you spent ages making taste better than they look. The good news is that interrupting your stomach-grumbling and sweet cravings is achievable in no less than five minutes with two common ingredients that you'll want to keep high on your grocery list from now on. Mixing together Greek yogurt and an instant pudding formula is all you need to curb those snack-time cravings in no time, and with guaranteed crowd-pleasing flavors.

To prepare this easy snack, mix together Greek yogurt (ideally plain) with instant pudding mix in a bowl. Whip the two together, either by hand or using a food processor, blender, or hand mixer for a bit of extra smoothness if that's your preference. Once you're satisfied with the consistency, leave it to sit for about five minutes, and then enjoy your super soft and fluffy homemade pudding. Since one of the key ingredients is yogurt, which is rich in protein, you can trust that you'll feel fuller after cleaning your bowl. Yogurt is also loaded with probiotics, which means that this treat will be a hug to your digestive system and to your tastebuds. Just be sure to grab only the best high-protein yogurt to give this snack a chance to really shine.