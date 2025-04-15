How To Maximize Kitchen Storage With Cubbies
Kitchen storage is a resource that's constantly in short supply, but this is only partly because of a lack of storage space. Often, your kitchen can feel like it doesn't have enough storage simply because there are not enough separate areas to keep everything sorted. In order to declutter and organize, it's crucial to have separate spaces for kitchen items, foods, and appliances, depending on their frequency of use. For example, you don't want something you use only once a season to be at the front of an eye-level shelf, nor do you want nuts, spices, and other foods that don't last long in storage to be relegated to the back of a shelf where they risk being forgotten. This is where cubbies can be a game-changer. Versatile, easy to install, and equally easy on the pocket, these cube storage spaces provide an open layout with lots of separate areas to segregate cookware, dinnerware, food, kitchen supplies, and even small appliances.
While the options available are virtually limitless, the first aspect to consider is whether your kitchen can accommodate floor-standing cubbies or requires a wall-hanging unit to keep floor space free. Another equally important point is the size of the cubbyholes. Getting one with compartments that are too small or too large can result in a lot of wasted space. (For reference, a wine bottle is about 12 inches in height.) Finally, consider the weight of the things you plan on storing in the cubbies to avoid mishaps. You can get cubbies made from durable materials with different-sized cubby holes to keep things flexible for the future, but consider your present kitchen storage needs carefully as well.
Pick your cubby sizes carefully and keep versatility in mind
No matter how much you plan when you're making you're setting up the kitchen, you never know how things will change, so versatility of space is key. The design that best balances versatility and durability is a simple wooden cube storage organizer, which is available in anywhere from a single cube to a 12-cube cabinet format. When placed against a wall, the top of the cubby can become a convenient shelf. Similar to how you can upgrade kitchen cabinets with useful hooks, you can attach hooks to the sides of this cubby unit. Such units also work well with drawers, which add both a functional and aesthetic angle to the cubbies. Pull-out organizer bins with interesting textures, like wicker storage baskets or even airtight containers, are good options for storing things you want to keep out of sight. Alternatively, you can affix useful kitchen cabinet organizers inside large cubby holes to separate and organize space further.
Another option is wire cube storage, which is lighter and easier to mount on the wall. These types of units, made with a metal mesh, are great for spice jars, kitchen supplies, and cookware but may not be as sturdy as their solid wooden counterparts, so they may not be the best for storing dinnerware or appliances. However, their open design makes them great for air drying freshly washed food and utensils. The metal mesh has several upsides — it's possible to see through the sides to find things near the back. It's also easy to hang hooks from the mesh for lots of additional flexible hanging storage.