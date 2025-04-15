How To Maximize Kitchen Storage With Cubbies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen storage is a resource that's constantly in short supply, but this is only partly because of a lack of storage space. Often, your kitchen can feel like it doesn't have enough storage simply because there are not enough separate areas to keep everything sorted. In order to declutter and organize, it's crucial to have separate spaces for kitchen items, foods, and appliances, depending on their frequency of use. For example, you don't want something you use only once a season to be at the front of an eye-level shelf, nor do you want nuts, spices, and other foods that don't last long in storage to be relegated to the back of a shelf where they risk being forgotten. This is where cubbies can be a game-changer. Versatile, easy to install, and equally easy on the pocket, these cube storage spaces provide an open layout with lots of separate areas to segregate cookware, dinnerware, food, kitchen supplies, and even small appliances.

While the options available are virtually limitless, the first aspect to consider is whether your kitchen can accommodate floor-standing cubbies or requires a wall-hanging unit to keep floor space free. Another equally important point is the size of the cubbyholes. Getting one with compartments that are too small or too large can result in a lot of wasted space. (For reference, a wine bottle is about 12 inches in height.) Finally, consider the weight of the things you plan on storing in the cubbies to avoid mishaps. You can get cubbies made from durable materials with different-sized cubby holes to keep things flexible for the future, but consider your present kitchen storage needs carefully as well.