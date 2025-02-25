The Fast Food Burger That Was One Of Elvis' Favorites

Perhaps best known for his fried peanut-butter-and-banana sandwiches (at least in terms of his culinary preferences), Elvis Presley loved Southern comfort food and was also a true gourmand. Presley's favorite sandwich is practically legendary: the Fool's Gold Loaf, a whopper of a sandwich consisting of a loaf of Italian bread, full jars of both peanut butter and jelly, and bacon. Once, Presley flew himself and members of his entourage across several states just to sink his teeth into (at least) one.

On the other end of the sandwich-size scale, Presley was also a big fan of Krystal sliders, tiny burgers topped with mustard, pickles and onions from Southern fast food chain Krystal. And, it seems, in addition to indulging his own hunger for the sliders, Presley was also known to buy loads of them to share with fans and friends. The most notable occurrence of this is listed on Krystal's website: In 1954, 22 years after the restaurant was founded, Presley and DJ "Daddy-O" Dewey Phillips purchased 100 sliders from Krystal, which they then passed out to fans who showed up clamoring to see Presley after his very first radio broadcast.