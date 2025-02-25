The Fast Food Burger That Was One Of Elvis' Favorites
Perhaps best known for his fried peanut-butter-and-banana sandwiches (at least in terms of his culinary preferences), Elvis Presley loved Southern comfort food and was also a true gourmand. Presley's favorite sandwich is practically legendary: the Fool's Gold Loaf, a whopper of a sandwich consisting of a loaf of Italian bread, full jars of both peanut butter and jelly, and bacon. Once, Presley flew himself and members of his entourage across several states just to sink his teeth into (at least) one.
On the other end of the sandwich-size scale, Presley was also a big fan of Krystal sliders, tiny burgers topped with mustard, pickles and onions from Southern fast food chain Krystal. And, it seems, in addition to indulging his own hunger for the sliders, Presley was also known to buy loads of them to share with fans and friends. The most notable occurrence of this is listed on Krystal's website: In 1954, 22 years after the restaurant was founded, Presley and DJ "Daddy-O" Dewey Phillips purchased 100 sliders from Krystal, which they then passed out to fans who showed up clamoring to see Presley after his very first radio broadcast.
Why did Elvis love Krystal sliders?
Krystal sliders are often compared to White Castle burgers, and with good reason. The founders were, after all, inspired by visits to White Castle before embarking on their own restaurant business. However, White Castle sliders don't typically come with mustard unless it's requested. One practical reason that Presley preferred Krystal to White Castle is location. While White Castle does have a handful of Tennessee locations, Krystal, a Tennessee original, is much more established in the state of Presley's Graceland, with 71 locations as of February 2025.
Krystal's square mini burgers are steam-cooked, with the patty (made of 100% beef) sandwiched between a bed of onions and the bun. This cooking method results in what some may consider to be an unappetizing gray color, but according to Krystal, the benefits are a more moist burger. In addition to the original, single-patty Krystal, customers can now order a double Krystal, a Cheese Krystal, a Bacon Cheese Krystal, and even the Hangover Krystal, which adds a fried egg to the mix. If you're sharing with friends, like Presley, order a Krystal Sackful (12 sandwiches) or an Original Steamer Pack (24).
In addition to Presley's favorite sliders, Krystal is also known for its chicken sandwiches, "pups" (mini hot dogs) and hearty breakfast menu. The reviews on their French fries are mixed, with some consumers highly recommending the chili-topped version.