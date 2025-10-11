The Secret To Making Cheap Bourbon Taste Better Is Already In Your Kitchen
Let's face it, no matter how much we might want to splurge for a rare $150 bourbon, buying expensive liquor isn't always in the budget. There's no shame in buying cheap or mediocre bourbon, but the taste quality might not always be up to par. Luckily, we have an expert tip for how to upgrade cheap bourbon that likely doesn't even require a trip to the store.
Francesco Lafranconi, vice president of beverage and hospitality culture for Carver Road Hospitality, which recently opened The Blue Vault, provided exclusive advice to Chowhound for how to improve your bourbon — and it only requires a single, common condiment. He says, "Perhaps the way to disguise a mediocre bourbon should be considering a very small amount of maple syrup to create a rounder mouth-feel, adding some viscosity to it, but ONLY for personal consumption, not to be added to a bottle of pre-existing brand."
Maple syrup is a common ingredient in bourbon cocktail recipes, such as a maple old fashioned or maple bourbon smash. The syrup's candied, toasty flavor pairs well with bourbon, which has a sweeter flavor than other whiskeys, such as rye. If you want to enjoy your cheap bourbon neat or on the rocks, as Lafranconi points out, stick with a small drizzle of syrup. Too much will overpower the bourbon and turn it ultra sugary and overly viscous.
Does aerating cheap bourbon improve its flavor?
Besides maple syrup, aeration might help improve the flavor of bourbon, but it isn't guaranteed. According to Francesco Lafranconi, "Using a blender can introduce air and modify the texture of bourbon, potentially softening harsher notes. However, the effect can be subtle and varies based on the quality of the bourbon." Bourbon connoisseurs often advise letting bourbon breathe before drinking it, similar to wine. Allowing your glass of bourbon to sit for a few minutes before drinking will evaporate some of the ethanol that gives it a harsh bite. Using a blender or milk frother can help speed up the aeration; Lafranconi advises, "A brief blending session (around 20-30 seconds) on a low setting is advisable to prevent excessive aeration."
However, as he points out, it's possible you won't notice the flavor difference when aerating low quality bourbon. "The new oak (first fill) taste from young whiskies under 2 years of aging is hard to disguise," he says. Thus, it's important to keep in mind that aeration won't change your bottom-shelf bourbon into a top-shelf bottle.
The good news is, affordability isn't always synonymous with low quality or bad taste. With the help of a guide, you can find plenty of bottom-shelf bourbons that are actually worth the buy. In fact, many major distilleries produce inexpensive bourbons that, although aged less than the pricier ones, still use their unique mash bill and distilling methods to give it a desirable flavor.