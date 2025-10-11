The Secret To Making Cheap Bourbon Taste Better Is Already In Your Kitchen

Let's face it, no matter how much we might want to splurge for a rare $150 bourbon, buying expensive liquor isn't always in the budget. There's no shame in buying cheap or mediocre bourbon, but the taste quality might not always be up to par. Luckily, we have an expert tip for how to upgrade cheap bourbon that likely doesn't even require a trip to the store.

Francesco Lafranconi, vice president of beverage and hospitality culture for Carver Road Hospitality, which recently opened The Blue Vault, provided exclusive advice to Chowhound for how to improve your bourbon — and it only requires a single, common condiment. He says, "Perhaps the way to disguise a mediocre bourbon should be considering a very small amount of maple syrup to create a rounder mouth-feel, adding some viscosity to it, but ONLY for personal consumption, not to be added to a bottle of pre-existing brand."

Maple syrup is a common ingredient in bourbon cocktail recipes, such as a maple old fashioned or maple bourbon smash. The syrup's candied, toasty flavor pairs well with bourbon, which has a sweeter flavor than other whiskeys, such as rye. If you want to enjoy your cheap bourbon neat or on the rocks, as Lafranconi points out, stick with a small drizzle of syrup. Too much will overpower the bourbon and turn it ultra sugary and overly viscous.