Are You Supposed To Let Bourbon Breathe Before Drinking?

Any whiskey connoisseur will tell you that bourbon isn't the kind of liquor you should choke down or drown in sugary mixers on a night out — it's meant to be savored and appreciated for its nuanced flavors, especially if you splurge on expensive bourbon. With that in mind, some drinkers choose to partake in certain rituals when breaking out their bourbon, including aerating it, much like you would a nice bottle of wine. But just how important is this step to the enjoyment of bourbon?

Chowhound turned to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and the founder of Urban Bourbonist, as well as the executive director of Bourbon Charity, for answers. According to the whiskey expert, "letting bourbon breathe can absolutely help, especially with higher-proof bottles or anything that feels a little closed-off on first sip." Though tannins are more strongly associated with wine, bourbon actually has them from the oak barrel aging process as well. And just like in a tannic wine whose flavor opens upon aeration, Blatner says that "oxygen can tease out more nuance and allow some flavors to bloom or develop" in bourbon as well.

One thing to note though is that not all bourbons need to breathe and some are excellent even without aeration. The best way to know if your bourbon could do with some aeration is to give it a good whiff. "If it smells really hot in terms of high ethanol aromas or tastes a bit tight or unflavorful, give it some time in the glass [to breathe] and try it again," says Blatner