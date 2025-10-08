17 Nespresso Vertuo Flavors, Ranked
Nespresso has revolutionized single-serve coffee. What was once a simple way to make a single cup of watery coffee has become a state-of-the-art affair, the perfectly foamy pours something usually only achieved by expensive espresso machines. Nespresso replicates the airy espresso crema using a technology patented as Centrifusion, which rotates the coffee pod at a rate so fast that crema is produced when the water rushes through. It makes the perfect cup of coffee and espresso every time — and still with just one touch of a button.
No matter the method of making it, coffee is a divisive topic. What may be too bitter to some is a perfect espresso to others, and there is nothing as controversial as whether or not to add cream. How, then, do you rank something where preference so widely varies? I started as objectively as possible with a four-step tasting process, first experiencing the aromas, examining the mouthfeel, and then analyzing the flavor notes when sipping the coffee black. I ranked higher the smoother, less acidic blends and ranked lower the blends that were overly roasted or bitter, even when mellowed with cream. From there, I ranked the blends based on their versatility, ranking the roasts that worked well both black and with cream more favorably. Personal preference is always a factor in determining the lead flavors, so I then offered tasting samples to five other testers and ranked the flavors that everyone collectively enjoyed the highest. Below is a ranking of Nespresso Vertuo flavors from worst to best, based on extensive testing to find the most democratic, worth-the-buy flavors. And if you like those bitter, roasted flavors after all, just reverse the ranking.
17. Double Espresso Scuro
Any double espresso is bound to be intense. Scuro is designed to be especially so, nearly maxing out the official intensity scale and described as such in the Nespresso description. It's hard not to know what you're getting into with Scuro, and for a small number of people, this is likely the perfect version of an intense blend. Because that number is likely to be small, though, I had to rank this flavor last.
The aroma alone is sharp, and the bitter, roasted flavor lingers. Though described as low acidity, I found it to be intensely acidic, even when paired with ice and cream. The cocoa flavor is fruity, like an especially dark chocolate bar would be, which would be pleasant if the roasted flavor weren't so intense. This flavor wasn't popular among the testers, and though it may suit those who love intense coffees, it falls last on the list.
16. Golden Caramel
This one took all the testers, including me, by surprise. Typically everything labeled as caramel is good; and before you ask, this coffee is labeled as "flavored," which means the caramel isn't simply a tasting note but an added flavor that should make the coffee caramel-forward. As a pod I'd experienced many times with cream and sugar, I wasn't expecting anything below 10th place.
The problem with my reckless addition of cream and sugar is that it prevented me from really tasting the coffee, and without flavored creams or a few spoonfuls of sugar, the caramel flavor is almost nonexistent, and the coffee itself is surprisingly bitter. The other testers couldn't help but agree, admitting that the flavor wasn't what they'd expected. It could be the roasted flavor causing the sweetness to fade, or perhaps the blend is simply too bitter on its own. Because of this, the Golden Caramel fell to the bottom, with the other flavors being stronger choices, especially when enjoyed black.
15. Mexico
Mexico is one of the more unique blends on the list, described as double-washed, woody, roasted, and earthy. This is clear even in its aroma, which is one of the most pungent on the list. The coffee is mellow and light but also tart and lingering, which is what caused me to rank Mexico lower on the list than other, nuttier, creamier blends. Further, adding creamer emphasizes these tart, bitter qualities, mellowing any woody quality the coffee had while black.
Beyond the tartness, the Mexico blend does have a faint, pleasant cocoa quality, leaning towards baker's chocolate like the Double Espresso Scuro. This blend's tart flavor and light body weren't popular among the testers, and because creamer brought that out even more, it is a flavor ranked closer to the bottom of the list.
14. Double Espresso Dolce
Dolce is a good example of why every coffee on this list still deserves consideration in your cart. Because though this blend is strong, slightly bitter, and better with cream, it is not a bad coffee at all. Drank black, the double espresso is surprisingly mellow and cereal-flavored, with fruity, pastry-like undertones. The bitterness lingers, which caused me to rank it lower than other choices that are mellow from start to finish.
What interested me and my fellow testers was this blend's ability to transform with a splash of cream, which brought out the nuttiness in the cereal-tasting notes. Still a little astringent for my tastes and a difficult blend to enjoy black, I ranked it lower than other, more democratic coffee blends.
13. Colombia
Near the middle of the list are the coffees that are largely balanced, mellow, and easy to drink black. These are coffees that are likely to be enjoyed by anyone but are perhaps not as exciting, interesting, or unique as the options that top the list. Colombia begins this section of neutral coffees.
Mellow with subtle berry notes, this coffee is only slightly bitter but strongly acidic — a flavor I personally do not prefer. The berry notes are light, juicy, and even a little tart, and because the bitterness doesn't linger, the coffee's flavor continues to be richly fruity as you drink. With cream, the berry flavor is muted, and as such, I'd recommend this flavor for those who prefer their coffee black.
12. Bianco Doppio
Bianco Doppio is a double espresso that, unlike the other espressos, is designed to be drunk specifically with milk. That means it really isn't meant to be enjoyed black.
With milk or cream, this double espresso is nutty with faint caramel notes and a slightly roasted undertone. It is described by Nespresso as having notes of biscuit and cereal, which means that the coffee is both warm and sweet in a malty, nutty way, rather than being fruity or chocolatey. Because of that, the blend works well with cream, so much so that the coffee actually brings out the creaminess in the milk rather than the other way around. It isn't acidic and only gently lingers with bitter flavor, making it a strong choice for those who like milky coffees (though it's not as balanced as other flavors on the list).
11. Odacio
Odacio is not nearly as intense, acidic, or bitter as its given description suggests. Even without cream, the blend is fairly mild with a faint cereal note, which is good for those who enjoy black coffee that isn't as flavorful or interesting as other flavors on the list.
To my tastes, the Odacio has a heavily roasted flavor, which gives it a smoky quality that can easily cause some people to find this flavor more bitter. A flavor I'd suggest to those who like bitter coffee because of its smooth, non-acidic quality, the Odacio is a solid choice and one that fits well in the middle of the ranking. For those who like their coffee with cream or prefer a more spiced or juicy blend, I'd suggest one of the coffees that rank higher on the list.
10. Ice Leggero
While any Nespresso pod can be used to make iced coffee, the brand also has a series of pods specifically designed to be brewed over ice. This means that the coffee is stronger and, when watered down with ice, doesn't lose the flavorful qualities of the roast.
Ice Leggero is one such coffee, and it's a spectacularly fruity roast in a way no other flavor on the list is. For lovers of fruity coffees, this blend is light, delicate, and perfectly fruity without being acidic, which makes it the perfect blend for an iced coffee. If you aren't an iced coffee fan, though, this flavor may not impress you as much as those with more oaty, biscuity notes, especially if you like warm, spiced blends and a splash of cream.
9. Melozio Decaffeinato
What you'll notice higher on the list is a coffee by a similar name: the Melozio Vertuo, which is the same roast with caffeine included. Decaf coffee, such as this one, is made by removing the caffeine (or at least, most of the caffeine) from the coffee beans before they are roasted, sometimes altering the flavor of the final brewed coffee.
It's interesting to try both side-by-side and notice the difference, which is more significant than I expected. The Melozio Decaffeinato is more woody, having an earthy flavor that is both mellow and smooth. It's a great option for the decaf crowd but a very different coffee from the caffeinated Melozio, which is syrupy and juicier. For a balanced, earthier coffee, choose the Decaffeinato, and for something with more body and a juicy flavor, opt instead for the Melozio.
8. Samra Origins Togetherness Blend
The Togetherness Blend is a roast made in collaboration with The Weeknd and named after his mother, Samra. It's made up of washed and unwashed Arabica beans, which combine to create a double espresso that is surprisingly balanced.
As experienced with the roasts I ranked lower on the list, double espressos tend to be strong, bitter, and acidic, with a lingering flavor that is designed for bold coffee lovers. The Togetherness Blend is much more mellow, with a woody, light flavor that is slightly tart but balanced. Though not needing to be explicitly so, the blend is meant to be served over ice and with cream, which brings out the woody flavors (pairing well with the recommended cinnamon) and mutes the bitterness slightly. This is the double espresso I'd most recommend, being that it is balanced and easy to make flavored, milky coffee drinks with.
7. Melozio
Another neutral, easy-to-love coffee, the Melozio is one of the mildest and most syrupy flavors on the list. On the brink of being underwhelming, the Melozio is about as close to a typical cup of coffee as it gets with Nespresso, which is why it lands almost exactly in the middle of the list.
It has a sweet, almost fruity cereal flavor, with a juicy, honeyed sweetness. The Melozio works well with cream, its mildness a great choice for those who prefer flavored creamers and syrups. It's a flavor I'd stock up on for everyday drinking and for guests, who would be very unlikely to dislike its mild flavor. The only reason it isn't higher on the list is because of how good the flavored coffees are, which are hard not to rank highly.
6. Pumpkin Spice Cake
The Pumpkin Spice Cake coffee is a seasonal flavored coffee that attracts as many fans as Starbucks does with its pumpkin spice latte release. Pumpkin is a popular flavor in the fall, being that it is paired with spices like cinnamon and clove that replicate the delicious flavor of everyone's favorite Thanksgiving pie. The Nespresso version is no different, steeped in spiced flavor even when sipped black. The creamy body is low in acidity, making it a smooth coffee from start to finish.
The only reason the popular fall-spiced flavor ranks lower than other coffees on the list is that it is mild to a fault; especially with plain half-and-half, the coffee is a little watery in flavor. This is easily fixed by using a similarly spiced pumpkin spice creamer but still causes the flavor to rank lower than other stronger options that work well even with cream.
5. Stormio
Based on my reviews of the other dark, intense, woody flavors on the list, you'd think Stormio, a blend made specifically for having those qualities, would fall to the bottom as well. But no, this dark blend is strong in flavor in a way that works well when drinking the coffee black and with a splash of cream.
Though labeled as being bitter and acidic, I found it balanced, as it was strongly flavored with cinnamon and clove with no lingering acidity or bitterness. It has a heavily roasted flavor but not in a smoky or burnt way; the deep flavor is similar to a barrel-aged bourbon or a coffee-infused rye, which have layered depths from their infusion methods. Better yet, the intensity mellows with cream and sugar, creating the perfect flavorful coffee even for those who don't like dark roasts.
4. Sweet Vanilla
Sweet Vanilla is a classic flavor that needs no introduction nor explanation; it simply tastes like warm, sweet real vanilla bean. The coffee itself has biscuit notes, making it wheaty but sweet, a perfect pairing for the flavoring added. Unlike the Pumpkin Spice Cake, the vanilla flavor is strong and remains sweet even when splashed with cream. In fact, cream helps mellow the bitter flavor, which is present but balanced, not overpowering the saccharine flavor of the vanilla.
Though this is a coffee that may not be preferred by coffee drinkers who don't like flavored roasts, the smooth, creamy flavor ranks highly against other more bitter blends that are either too mild or too strong. Just like some may not like the dark intensity of Stormio, others may not like the sweet creaminess of Sweet Vanilla — as for me, I like both, with some preference for the sweetness the vanilla offers.
3. Ginseng Delight
The Ginseng Delight is part of Nespresso's new Coffee+ series of flavors that features extracts, vitamins, and boosts of caffeine. The Ginseng Delight includes, of course, ginseng extract, which, like caffeine, is supposed to improve mental clarity and focus while reducing stress and anxiety.
The coffee really does taste like ginseng, too. The slightly bitter licorice flavor takes on an almost gingery taste when paired with the biscuit cake notes of the Arabica beans. The resulting flavor is savory and buttery, making it both easy to drink black and enjoyable with milk, too. It's balanced and smooth yet interesting, with a spicy, subtly nutty flavor that makes it taste completely unique. Combined with the alleged benefits of ginseng, this flavor ranks highly for me and is one I'd always want stocked.
2. Active
Another blend from the Nespresso Coffee+ series, the Active coffee is a simple almond and vanilla flavor using Arabica beans from Ethiopia and Indonesia. This blend also includes vitamin B6, which plays an important role in improving your cognitive function, metabolism, and immune system.
The coffee itself has not only the strongest but also the most pleasant aromas of all of the Nespresso flavors, smelling strongly of cookies and biscuits. The flavor is smooth with a faint, lingering bitterness, creating an enjoyable balance that both espresso lovers and iced coffee lovers would like. The flavor itself tastes to me like a fruity, berry-like cocoa, though the subtle sweetness could be interpreted by others as more nutty, like the almond cookie that inspired the blend. Perfect for a strong espresso or a flavorful, light, and creamy iced latte, this flavor is easy to love and easy to rank highly in second place.
1. Maple Pecan
Another limited edition flavor that releases in the fall, Maple Pecan is an option that defies the stereotypes of flavored coffees; neither overly sweet nor overly flavored, the coffee is balanced, roasted, and faintly bitter. Even coffee aficionados would enjoy this blend black, as the variety of beans and roasts offers a depth that makes this blend velvety, sweet, and smooth.
Because of the unique maple syrup and pecan tasting notes, the coffee also has a nutty, roasted flavor, which is delicious on its own and also when mixed with milk. Its easy versatility as an espresso, a latte, and even an iced coffee makes this Maple Pecan the best flavor and one I'd add to my cart every time with no hesitation.
Methodology
Before tasting the flavors, I first descaled my Nespresso Vertuo machine for the optimal flavor experience. I cycled through each flavor by first trying each blend black, noting the aromas and foam level first, then tasting them with milk and again over ice. With each flavor profile, I wrote down the tasting notes, first considering the major categories of fruit, cereal, earthiness, spice, chocolate, sweetness, and florality, then further tasting for specifics within each, like notes of berry, pastries, almond, cinnamon, or a bittersweet flavor. I prioritized the bitterness and acidity as well as the body, ranking not only according to personal preference but also what I assumed to be the most democratic choices — in other words, the flavors I'd recommend to any friend, regardless of their coffee preparation preferences.