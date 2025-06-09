Yes, You Can Barrel Age Your Bourbon At Home With A Mason Jar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aging bourbon at home is a fun, easy way to incorporate nuanced flavors into your booze. Bourbon is typically aged in charred oak barrels (for a minimum of two years), which imparts a smoky flavor with notes of vanilla and caramel to the spirit. Some people choose to age young bourbons or unaged whiskies in mini oak barrels at home to enhance the depth of flavor of the lesser-aged spirit. However, if you don't have an oak barrel lying around the house, you can produce similar smoky flavors by aging your bourbon in a Mason jar with charred oak.

To get started, you'll need a glass jar with a lid, a chunk of charred oak or toasted oak chips, and enough whiskey or bourbon to fill the jar. Whiskey can be aged at home for months or even a year, inside on the counter or outside in a safe place. Some bourbon-aging aficionados say it's better to allow it to age outside because the oak will contract with temperature fluctuations and impart more flavor into the spirit.

Instead of bourbon, you can also age bourbon cocktails such as a Manhattan (bourbon, vermouth, and bitters), Boulevardier (bourbon, vermouth, and Campari), or simple vanilla bourbon (bourbon and a vanilla bean). It's likely best to age bourbon cocktails for a shorter amount of time, such as a week or two. Follow a few more helpful tips for choosing the best charred oak and bourbon for Mason-jar aging.