The Fascinating Science Behind Decaf Coffee

Sometimes, the ritual of drinking a cup of coffee is alluring, but the caffeine is unwanted. Thankfully, decaf coffee options are on the rise, with a growing presence in cafes and stores. And it's not in the bean variety or brewing method; rather chemical innovations enable the removal of the energizing compound.

In order to create decaf beans, producers send green unroasted beans to specialized facilities, which carry out processes to remove the caffeine. Several methods of the elimination exist, each with accompanying strengths and weaknesses. Yet all rely upon the same foundational core: strip away the caffeine compounds via chemical bonding.

The most prevalent technique is called the European method, which employs either methylene chloride or ethyl acetate as the solvent. After steaming, beans are soaked in a chemical solution, which attaches to the caffeine molecules. The liquid's evaporated, and the now caffeine-free beans are roasted. The process is very effective, but doesn't eliminate everything: A normal decaf coffee does contain trace amounts of caffeine. Some are turned off by the industrial nature of the solvent, however such decaf coffee is deemed safe by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulating bodies. Not to mention there are other decaffeination methods to explore, too.