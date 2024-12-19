The Reason Your Nespresso Latte Tastes Funky (And How To Fix It)

Fans love Nespresso machines for bringing the café experience home, delivering high-quality coffee that rivals your favorite Starbucks order. However, these machines do require some maintenance. If your Nespresso latte tastes off, the issue might not be the coffee pods or milk. Instead, it's likely because of the machine itself. Over time, old coffee residue and oils build up in the gears, water tank, and pod container, potentially leaving a stale aftertaste. TikTok creator @brookelynlikesespresso shared the ultimate solution: regular deep cleaning. This Nespresso hack for better coffee involves running a cleaning cycle and thoroughly washing the machine.

To start, learn how to clean your Nespresso machine by running its cleaning mode, which flushes out leftover coffee oils. For models like the Vertuo Pop+, this is done by closing the machine with no pod inside, triple-tapping the button, and waiting for the light to flash orange. Place a heatproof cup under the spout to collect the liquid, and your machine will do the rest. You'll also want to take out the container that collects used pods and give it a deep clean as well, since lots of moisture can build up in there from the hot, just-used pods, creating a perfect environment for mold. Spray water on the gears to remove any stuck residue, and rinse the water tank to prevent bacterial buildup. Doing this weekly can significantly improve your latte's flavor.