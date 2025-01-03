The Scientific Reason Canned Wine Can Smell Like Rotten Eggs

Although bottles of wine are a dinner party necessity, they aren't always practical for portable sipping. Canned wine eases the burden of lugging around 750 milliliters of pinot grigio while still delivering the flavor and fun of your favorite vino variety. But, if you've ever opened a can of wine expecting a fresh, fruity, and fabulously funky smell only to be greeted with the eye-watering aroma of rotten eggs, you're not alone. The scent is a relatively common occurrence. Thanks to researchers at Cornell University, we now know why your canned cabernet smells less like black currant and more like boiled eggs.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2), colloquially known as sulfites, is a chemical compound found in almost all wine. SO2 is a natural byproduct of the fermentation process, and more is often added to preserve the flavor, color, and overall quality of wine. When SO2 interacts with the aluminum in cans, it transforms into hydrogen sulfide (H2S), leading to the smell of rotten eggs. Although the interior of aluminum cans is veiled with plastic to prevent metallic taste, corrosion, and that sewage-marinated egg smell, the coating doesn't always inhibit the interaction.