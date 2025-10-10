For Creamier Scrambled Eggs, Shake Them Instead Of Scrambling
The egg game in the United States is strong. In fact, according to 2020 survey published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 27% of U.S. adults eat an egg, omelet, or egg sandwich on any given day. As a morning staple, it truly is, as the late 1970s commercial bred us to believe, "the incredible edible egg." With such an overwhelming presence in people's daily lives, it is no wonder that people have very strong thoughts about egg preparation.
You may have uncovered some of the secrets for making the best eggs, like buying farm-fresh dozens, using low heat, or making sure to incorporate butter. You may also pledge allegiance to scrambling your morning sunny proteins in a cold pan or swear by stirring your eggs from the outside of the pan towards the center for the perfect results. Or, you may consult the pros for their top tips, like adding mayonnaise, an extra yolk, or putting whole eggs (sans scramble) straight into a cold pan. But perhaps it's time to shake things up, literally. For a super luscious and creamy texture, why not shake your eggs instead of scrambling them?
The quick way to shake it up
You likely have a zillion re-usable water bottles lying around your house (or clogging up your cabinets). By pulling one out and giving your favorite morning protein a quick one-minute shake, you will end up with eggs that have a ton of air pumped in and bubbly, almost foamy contents. From there, all you need is a little heat and a gentle stir, perhaps with a non-stick spatula or Kinbon's flexible silicone fork, to make it to your plate.
Rather than whisking in a bowl a la traditional scrambled style, crack those babies into a bottle (maybe pop on your morning pump up song) and get to shaking. You could use any container with a tight fitting lid, from a Mason jar to a Nalgene water bottle to do the trick. You could even chef it up with Julia Child's scrambled eggs method and add most of the shaken eggs to the pan, mostly cook them through, and then add the remaining contents of your shaker towards the end to "cream up" the eggs for the most desirable, cloud-like results. This is also a great hack for working in a tight space or for making restaurant-worthy eggs on a camping trip. Fluffy and light morning delight shaken and served right up.