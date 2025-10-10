For Creamier Scrambled Eggs, Shake Them Instead Of Scrambling

You likely have a zillion re-usable water bottles lying around your house (or clogging up your cabinets). By pulling one out and giving your favorite morning protein a quick one-minute shake, you will end up with eggs that have a ton of air pumped in and bubbly, almost foamy contents. From there, all you need is a little heat and a gentle stir, perhaps with a non-stick spatula or Kinbon's flexible silicone fork, to make it to your plate.

Rather than whisking in a bowl a la traditional scrambled style, crack those babies into a bottle (maybe pop on your morning pump up song) and get to shaking. You could use any container with a tight fitting lid, from a Mason jar to a Nalgene water bottle to do the trick. You could even chef it up with Julia Child's scrambled eggs method and add most of the shaken eggs to the pan, mostly cook them through, and then add the remaining contents of your shaker towards the end to "cream up" the eggs for the most desirable, cloud-like results. This is also a great hack for working in a tight space or for making restaurant-worthy eggs on a camping trip. Fluffy and light morning delight shaken and served right up.