13 Celebrity Chef Tips To Follow For The Best Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are such a simple dish, but they can be surprisingly hard to get just right. Cook them properly and they should be fluffy, buttery, and full of flavor. Cook them wrong and they can turn out grainy, rubbery, or just bland. So what are the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs? Well, that depends on who you ask. Every home cook and chef has different methods for achieving the fluffiest, tastiest scrambled eggs. For some pro tips, we decided to look to celebrity chefs to see what tricks they have up their sleeves.

Celebrity chefs may be able to hold their own in five-star kitchens and fast-paced cooking competitions, but what really sets the true culinary experts apart from the showboats is mastering humble everyday dishes. Scrambled eggs are about as humble as it gets, so we wanted to see how celeb chefs go about preparing this breakfast favorite. We came across some interesting star-approved methods for superb scrambled eggs, from proper stirring techniques to the best cooking temperatures and unique ingredient additions. These are some top celebrity chef tips that can help you take your scrambled eggs from sub-par to superior.