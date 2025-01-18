Italian Wedding Soup's Name Has A Different Meaning Than You May Think

Some people think of soup season as being in the colder months, but this hearty, delicious dish can certainly be enjoyed any time of year. Homemade soup is often slow-simmered to let the flavors blend together nicely, and that's actually the reason Italian wedding soup is called what it is. While it's not unusual to see this soup served at Italian weddings, its name doesn't actually have anything to do with the time and place.

Similarly to how weddings bring two people together, Italian wedding soup brings a number of flavorful ingredients together — in a "marriage," if you will. The soup's origin story begins with the Italian phrase "minestra maritata," which translates to "married soup." The soup blends ingredients with distinct flavors, such as bitter greens and rich meats, which come together to create a profile that can only be reached with the proper amount of cooking time. Italian wedding soup in the United States differs slightly from the traditional Italian version, though.