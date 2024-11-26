Is Pho Considered Soup?

Fragrant cardamom, ginger, coriander, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise are the signatures of a good bowl of pho. The rich aroma of this spice blend is the first thing to ensnare the senses when you sit down to eat. Then, you'll dig into piles of rice noodles, thinly sliced meat, a few vegetables like carrots and broccoli, and fresh herbs like cilantro and basil. The whole thing sits in a bath of bone broth, garnished with lemon, bean sprouts, and green onions. Sometimes, a bowl of pho also includes cabbage, sugar snap peas, and sautéed shiitake mushrooms. The best pho is made with lean cuts of beef, chicken, shrimp, or tofu. The ingredients vary depending on who's making the dish, but one thing always remains the same: Pho is always a noodle soup made with a rich broth.

When it comes down to the details, there's some debate about whether one should classify pho as a soup. Some say the ever-present bone broth in the dish makes it a soup by default, while any added ingredients simply make it a noodle soup. Others say classifying the dish as a soup implies it is an appetizer or side, but pho is a main dish, the crux of a meal that should be classified as a Vietnamese noodle dish instead of just a soup. Pho enthusiasts point out the combination of a complex broth, protein, and fresh garnish puts Vietnamese pho into its own category completely, although it is still considered by many to be a soup.