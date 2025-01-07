The Simple Sandwich Hack That Saves You From Soggy Bottoms

You got up early and packed the perfect sandwich for your workday lunch. After loading it with plenty of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, you slathered on the condiments and wrapped it lovingly to put in your lunchbox. But after dreaming about your delicious sandwich all day, there's nothing more disappointing than finding the bottom slice of bread soaking wet and falling apart. Fortunately, we've got an easy hack to help prevent that old soggy bottom problem.

There are plenty of sandwich-making mistakes that leave them soggy, but this simple trick is a great place to start: toasting your bread. This might sound basic, but hear us out. You don't have to eat a sandwich on dry, cold toast that cuts the roof of your mouth just to avoid sogginess. Simply toasting one side of both pieces of bread — the inside — gives you a sturdy barrier that keeps condiments and juicy ingredients from soaking through, while still leaving the outside of the bread nice and soft.

Not sure how to toast just one side? There are a few ways to do this. If your vertical toaster enables you to change widths, to accommodate bagels for instance, try putting both pieces of bread into one slot, so only the outward-facing sides get toasted. If that won't work for your toaster, you also can place the bread in a nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet and toast it over a burner (adding butter or oil to the pan first is optional). Or place the bread on a cooking sheet under the broiler in your oven or toaster oven, so only the tops get toasted.