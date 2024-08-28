3 Misconceptions You Shouldn't Believe About The Labels On Your Bread

The foundation of any bread is flour — the best bread comes from the best flour. But what's the best way to determine the flour quality of your favorite grocery store bread? Bread nerds will typically answer this question by referring to the grinding process that produced the flour in the first place. Most commercial mills use steel rollers to crush wheat grains into flour, but that process has come under scrutiny by those who praise the health benefits of stone-ground flour.

Based on this comparison, health-conscious consumers are often prone to purchasing bread that proudly features "made with stone-ground flour" on its packaging. The implication is that the roller mill process damages the wheat's nutritional quality, but is that really the case? According to Myhrvold, this is a bit of a misconception.

"Generally speaking, you can now get a better quality of flour from steel milling," he says. "Once upon a time, steel-milled flours could accidentally become overheated in the process of milling, and that would damage the starch and result in breads that didn't bake as well. But these days, steel-milled flour is arguably higher quality than stone-ground flour."

Of course there are other differences between stone-milled and steel-milled flours. Some people like the flavors that stone-ground flour imparts to their bread, and some recipes call for it specifically. But if your choice between the two is based on nutritional value, it's okay to take a breath and just pick whatever you like.

