Why Budget-Savvy Shoppers Skip Buying Fillets And Instead Go For Whole Fish

You've made the jump from buying single fillets to a whole fish — now what? Thankfully, there's not a huge learning curve when it comes to cutting fillets from a whole fish. If you feel intimidated, don't worry; following a few simple steps can help you take the whole fish on your counter to delicious fillets in a frying pan in just a few minutes. You'll start by rinsing the fish, and then you'll use a fish scaler (or a knife, if you don't have a scaler) to scrape off the scales (work against the scales, moving against the grain). Then, you'll gut the fish, clean the fish (removing the head and fins), and slice it into fillets.

Still feeling a little overwhelmed by the idea of scaling, cleaning, deboning, and filleting a whole fish on your own? No worries — you've got options. If you're set on purchasing a whole fish but aren't super-confident in your at-home filleting skills, your fishmonger may be able to help you out. At some seafood counters, like the one at Whole Foods, they'll be happy to debone your fish for you (they'll also crack crabs and devein shrimp before they hand your seafood over, if you ask). Your fishmonger may also be able to help you with other aspects of the whole fish prep process, like scaling and cleaning.