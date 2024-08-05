Don't Pick Up Seafood At Whole Foods Without These Free Services

For every part of your meal-making process, Whole Foods has you covered with some form of assistance. The team members are there from the start by being transparent about the origins of what you're purchasing. If you're wondering about the source of your fish, they can let you know how your item was caught or raised and where it came from. From there, if you need some simple ideas on how to incorporate the seafood into a dish, the workers can suggest possible ways to do so.

Now that Whole Foods has done a lot of the thinking for you, its skilled fishmongers will do a lot of the labor, too. Perhaps the most useful service: They'll devein your shrimp, crack your crabs, and custom cut and debone fish, still at no charge. It's a lifesaver for those who don't feel comfortable performing these tasks or simply have less time on their hands. Some locations even go so far as to season your fish for you, though not all stores do this. Those at the seafood counter can also advise you on the best-suited techniques for cooking your fish, whether that's steaming, pan-searing, or grilling. And if you're lucky enough to be at a participating store, you might be able to pay a small fee for them to do that cooking for you. Last but not least, Whole Foods can special order fish for you so long as it's up to standard and in season.

