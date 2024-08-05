Don't Pick Up Seafood At Whole Foods Without These Free Services
There are a lot of mistakes you can make while buying seafood, from choosing pre-packaged fish to getting fresh raw shrimp, both of which might not be as high-quality as you think. But if you happen to be getting your seafood from Whole Foods, there's one other error in particular you won't want to fall victim to — forgetting to make use of the free services offered by the seafood department.
The fishmongers stationed at the counter aren't just there to hand you your halibut or your swordfish steak. They're there to make sure your lunch or dinner is done right. Whole Foods not only informs you of where your fish is from, but can also take care of all the prep work that needs to be done before you cook your food, saving you heaps of time and trouble in the kitchen. So whether you're making a herby lemon butter fish or a shrimp and eggplant stir-fry, leave it to the pros and take advantage of that free-of-charge support.
Whole Foods makes fish prep easier
For every part of your meal-making process, Whole Foods has you covered with some form of assistance. The team members are there from the start by being transparent about the origins of what you're purchasing. If you're wondering about the source of your fish, they can let you know how your item was caught or raised and where it came from. From there, if you need some simple ideas on how to incorporate the seafood into a dish, the workers can suggest possible ways to do so.
Now that Whole Foods has done a lot of the thinking for you, its skilled fishmongers will do a lot of the labor, too. Perhaps the most useful service: They'll devein your shrimp, crack your crabs, and custom cut and debone fish, still at no charge. It's a lifesaver for those who don't feel comfortable performing these tasks or simply have less time on their hands. Some locations even go so far as to season your fish for you, though not all stores do this. Those at the seafood counter can also advise you on the best-suited techniques for cooking your fish, whether that's steaming, pan-searing, or grilling. And if you're lucky enough to be at a participating store, you might be able to pay a small fee for them to do that cooking for you. Last but not least, Whole Foods can special order fish for you so long as it's up to standard and in season.