You've Been Cutting Salmon All Wrong: How To Portion For Perfection

Once you've cut your salmon into perfect portions, it's time to store it so that it stays fresh until you're ready to enjoy. If you're not grilling, broiling, or pan-searing your salmon right away, you'll want to pop it into the fridge or freezer. Generally, salmon stays good for one or two days in the fridge, so this is a good option if you're planning to use your salmon relatively soon. If it's going to be a while before you put your freshly cut fillets to good use, you'll want to put your salmon in the freezer instead, where it will last for up to three months.

Bonus: no matter how you store salmon, you can add lemons, garlic butter, or other flavors that will infuse into the protein while it's stored (try storing your salmon in a garlic honey sauce for a sweet and savory taste).

To prepare salmon for storage in the fridge or freezer, rinse it, then pat it dry with paper towels. Add any sauces, seasonings, or citrus fruits that you'd like to include. After that, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap (or use a food sealer), then wrap it in foil. Don't forget to write the date on the salmon so that you remember to use it in time.