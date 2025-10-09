The Fruit With The Most Potassium (More Than A Banana)

If you've ever stopped to wonder when you learned that bananas were a potassium powerhouse, for a lot of us, it was likely while watching the '90s family comedy "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves." It was during a specific scene when one of the kids in the film with a potassium deficiency faints and recovers after his peers, realizing that bananas contain potassium, feed him pieces. Since then, for a lot of us, bananas have been the poster child (or fruit) for potassium-packed produce. When it comes to how much potassium is in one banana, a medium banana serves approximately 420 milligrams of potassium, which is roughly 12% the recommended daily intake. This translates to about 360 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams of banana. While that is an impressive amount of potassium from what could be blended into a flavorful smoothie or enjoyed as a quick snack, there are several other fruits that exceed bananas when it comes to the amount of potassium they provide.

If we were to go by the amount of potassium per 100 grams, avocados take the lead with a notable 576 milligrams of potassium. But if you were looking at the whole fruit, watermelons are the way to go, with an entire melon that weighs about 4.5 kilograms, which is nearly 10 pounds, delivering over 5,000 milligrams of potassium! Truth be told, it's highly unlikely that anyone is feasting on a 10-pound watermelon in one sitting, so if you want to boost the potassium content in a creamy smoothie or an indulgent, yet healthy chocolate pudding, consider swapping out the bananas and use avocados instead. Or better yet, blend a combination of the two for a touch of natural sweetness from the banana.