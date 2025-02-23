How Much Potassium Is In One Banana?

Bananas aren't exactly brand new. In fact, they've been around for more than 10 millennia and, over time, worked their way up to become the world's number one fruit. It's not just their soft texture and sweetness that make them so popular; bananas are packed with fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium — one of the key minerals your body needs to function properly. But just how much potassium are we really getting from a single banana, and how many of them should we eat a day?

While there are over 1,000 banana species, it's the Cavendish that the world predominantly uses today. This particular variety comes with 358 milligrams of potassium per every 100 grams of banana, which is a little smaller than one medium-sized banana. Now, that might not sound like much at first, but that's actually a pretty decent chunk of your recommended daily potassium intake — 11% for men and 16% for women, to be more precise. Who knew bananas were such a nutrient powerhouse? You're already checking the best temperature to bake banana bread at, aren't you?