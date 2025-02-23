How Much Potassium Is In One Banana?
Bananas aren't exactly brand new. In fact, they've been around for more than 10 millennia and, over time, worked their way up to become the world's number one fruit. It's not just their soft texture and sweetness that make them so popular; bananas are packed with fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium — one of the key minerals your body needs to function properly. But just how much potassium are we really getting from a single banana, and how many of them should we eat a day?
While there are over 1,000 banana species, it's the Cavendish that the world predominantly uses today. This particular variety comes with 358 milligrams of potassium per every 100 grams of banana, which is a little smaller than one medium-sized banana. Now, that might not sound like much at first, but that's actually a pretty decent chunk of your recommended daily potassium intake — 11% for men and 16% for women, to be more precise. Who knew bananas were such a nutrient powerhouse? You're already checking the best temperature to bake banana bread at, aren't you?
A banana a day keeps you healthy
If we take into account that the average banana weighs about 118 grams, a little bit of math is all it takes to figure out that a typical banana contains approximately 422 milligrams of potassium. However, bananas are also rich in carbs: A medium-sized one contains around 27 grams of them. While eating up to two bananas a day can do wonders for your immune system, including improving your heart health, enhancing your gut function, and lowering the risk of chronic disease, anything beyond that can send your blood sugar levels through the roof.
That's why it's essential to keep things balanced. With that in mind, bananas pair beautifully with proteins and healthy fats. Why not use them to make a creamy frozen yogurt at home with three easy ingredients, or even whip up some soft, buttery banana muffins finished with a drizzle of cinnamon? That way, not only do you keep your blood sugar steady, but you also extend the energy boost from the banana.