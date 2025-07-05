How To Make A Rich Chocolate Pudding With Avocado In 10 Minutes Or Less

Sometimes, the most delightful desserts can arise from the most minimal efforts. Sure, there's an immense pride that comes with assembling a treat like delicate, decadent chocolate macarons from scratch. Yet, you can also enjoy a chocolate-flavored sweet in an easier, yet still mouth-wateringly rich format: Like an avocado-based pudding, for example.

Although technically a berry, such a cocoa pairing is more unorthodox than ingredients like strawberries or raspberries. However, it's really the fruit's textural effects that make it a valuable addition. Keep it in a food processor long enough, and it takes on an ultra-soft, homogeneous consistency that's perfect to showcase chocolate. So no, this isn't a dessert guacamole: It's truly a pudding. And if you flavor the chocolate carefully, no avocado flavors shine through, either.

Several techniques accomplish such a creation, all straightforward in nature. You could just combine avocado and accompanying flavorings in the blender, then spin until homogenous. It's all said and done once smooth, entailing basically no prep. However, modify the recipe with one added step, and the consistency will delight with richness even further — all while still landing under the 10 minute mark.