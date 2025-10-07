A Major Soup Giant Has Owned Pepperidge Farm For Years, And You Had No Clue

Remember when the first thing that came to mind when you heard the words "Pepperidge Farm" wasn't a meme? The brand sure does, and based on the actual ads that "Family Guy" parodied, it probably also remembers the sweet aroma of homemade raisin bread wafting through the kitchen, and how simple things made better cookies. For many of us, the brand is also at the center of a lot of sweet childhood memories. One thing about Pepperidge Farm that seems to evade our collective consciousness, however, is the fact that it's been owned by one of the world's biggest soup brands for literal decades.

It turns out that the manufacturer of Milano cookies, Julia Child's white bread of choice for tuna sandwiches, and a surprisingly delicious ice cream topping was purchased by The Campbell's Company way back in 1961. That means it's been under the Campbell's umbrella for more than 64 years today, alongside other acquisitions from over the years, like V8 and Prego. Considering Pepperidge Farm was founded by Margaret Rudkin in 1937, the brand has officially been part of Campbell's for longer than it hasn't.