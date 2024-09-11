Campbell's Plans To Drop Soup From Its Iconic Name
The partnership that became Campbell's got its start in Camden, New Jersey when produce seller Joseph Campbell teamed up with professional canner Abraham Anderson in 1869. The brand first rose to prominence for introducing processed, condensed soups to grocery store shelves. Since then, Campbell's has cemented a place in American kitchens with its convenient meals and iconic design. Its instantly identifiable red and white can was such a staple of pop culture that artists like Andy Warhol were fascinated by it. However, while the brand may be synonymous with soup, it has branched out a lot in the past century and a half. To reflect this change, Campbell's recently announced intentions to drop the word from its name. Say hello to the Campbell Company.
In a press release following a meeting with investors, Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse explained that "This subtle yet important change retains the company's iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company's portfolio." While Campbell Soup Company will continue to put stock in its Meals & Beverages division, it wants to start focusing on snacks more going forward. President of Snacks Chris Foley stated, "[Campbell's] could not be better positioned for leading the on-going growth and momentum in snacking." Die-hard soup lovers need not fear; Campbell's will continue to make both classic and new varieties, like its grilled cheese tomato soup.
Campbell's is much more than soup
This change comes on the heels of Campbell's acquisition of Sovos Brands, which includes products like Rao's pasta sauce. The Sovos acquisition shows how Campbell's is dedicated to staying relevant in an ever-changing market and is just one of many examples from the soup giant's 150-year history. The company has been known as Campbell Soup Company since 1922, but less than 30 years later, it made its first non-soup acquisition when it took over the vegetable soup brand V8. A few decades later in 1961, Campbell's bought snack company Pepperidge Farm. The next year, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers were introduced.
Today, the list of brands owned by Cambell's is truly extensive, from Kettle Brand potato chips and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels to Swanson poultry and Michael Angelo's frozen meals. Along with all of this, Campbell's continues to make some of the best canned soups you can buy. Still, the company's name change represents an important fact for Campbell's: Soup was apparently just the beginning.