The Signature Snack Julia Child Always Served Before Thanksgiving Dinner
While Julia Child created her fair share of arduous yet delicious dishes and patience-demanding recipes, from French onion soup to boeuf bourguignon, she generally kept things quite simple in her own kitchen. There, Child allegedly crafted meals that, although tasty, were also very manageable. She rarely used seasonings at home beyond the classics like salt and pepper, choosing to let each food item really speak for itself instead.
This mentality applied not just during her daily routine, but even for grandiose holidays such as Thanksgiving. While most chefs would take the opportunity to put their cooking skills to the test on these special occasions, Child stuck to old habits for some dishes and often opted for approachable courses, according to The New York Times. This statement remained especially true when she needed to choose a signature snack to serve before the main meal.
Forget the prestige appetizers like tuna tartare or stuffed dates, Child preferred to serve her guests cheesy Goldfish crackers before Thanksgiving dinner instead. Why? Simply because it was one of her all-time favorite snacks — especially for pairing with cocktails. This wholesome snack might be something any chef can grab from the grocery store or buy on Amazon from the Goldfish brand itself, but Child liked to get creative with the classic cocktail she served with it.
Child paired the cheesy snack with her take on a classic martini
Every appetizer ought to be paired with a complementary drink. For Julia Child, no Thanksgiving snack of Goldfish crackers was complete without her "reverse martini." Also known as an upside-down or "wet" martini, her spin on the classic cocktail features a healthy pour of vermouth and a floater of gin served on the rocks. While a standard martini calls for five parts gin or vodka to one part vermouth, Child flipped these proportions on their heads, hence the unique name of her preferred Thanksgiving cocktail. She simply loved the herbaceous taste of vermouth, especially her preferred bottle of French Noilly Prat, and made sure her drink of choice reflected that.
For those who want to try Child's twist on the cocktail, whether for serving as a Thanksgiving aperitif or casual sipping, grab a cold glass, opt for any extra-dry vermouth, and don't forget that refreshing twist of lemon peel to garnish. Due to its lower alcohol by volume (ABV), the remixed cocktail is a gentler take on a classic martini, like the 50/50 — and with a uniquely spiced flavor, it's no wonder Child chose to sip on this drink before her holiday feast. And hey, don't forget to pair it with that snack that smiles back.