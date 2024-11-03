The Signature Snack Julia Child Always Served Before Thanksgiving Dinner

While Julia Child created her fair share of arduous yet delicious dishes and patience-demanding recipes, from French onion soup to boeuf bourguignon, she generally kept things quite simple in her own kitchen. There, Child allegedly crafted meals that, although tasty, were also very manageable. She rarely used seasonings at home beyond the classics like salt and pepper, choosing to let each food item really speak for itself instead.

This mentality applied not just during her daily routine, but even for grandiose holidays such as Thanksgiving. While most chefs would take the opportunity to put their cooking skills to the test on these special occasions, Child stuck to old habits for some dishes and often opted for approachable courses, according to The New York Times. This statement remained especially true when she needed to choose a signature snack to serve before the main meal.

Forget the prestige appetizers like tuna tartare or stuffed dates, Child preferred to serve her guests cheesy Goldfish crackers before Thanksgiving dinner instead. Why? Simply because it was one of her all-time favorite snacks — especially for pairing with cocktails. This wholesome snack might be something any chef can grab from the grocery store or buy on Amazon from the Goldfish brand itself, but Child liked to get creative with the classic cocktail she served with it.