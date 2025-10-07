This Classic Condiment Is Our Least Favorite In Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen Line

Truth be told, there wasn't anything remarkably bad about Smash Kitchen's Classic Tomato Ketchup. We appreciated how much healthier it was than other store-brand ketchups — Smash Kitchen makes its with organic tomatoes and spices, you get all those great natural flavors in every dab. Like a good tomato paste, it had a good mix of savory and tangy flavors.

Our problem with it is exactly what sets it apart: it doesn't taste like the ketchups we grew up with. One of the many things you should know about ketchup is that its versatility as a sauce lies in its balance of sweet, sour, and umami flavors. Many commercial brands achieve that balance by adding corn syrup to the mix, which is noticeably absent in Smash Kitchen's formulation. While that might seem like a plus to many of us, it actually takes away a lot of the nostalgic flavor that made ketchup a mainstay in our fast food nation.

During our taste test, we were looking for sweeter notes to the sauce, but it ended up being a bit of a hidden figure in the overall flavor profile. Without it, Smash Kitchen's ketchup tasted more like a barbecue sauce than anything. And since the brand already had better barbecue sauces in its lineup, there really wasn't anything that merited any of our devotion to the ketchup. It might still be enjoyable for those who prefer more organic-tasting ketchup, but based on our review, the condiment feels like it's for anyone but us.