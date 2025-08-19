Every Condiment From Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've seen a splashy Hollywood film in theaters in the past few years, you've probably seen popular rising star Glen Powell. From high-profile reboots like "Twisters" and "Top Gun: Maverick" or more quirky romcoms including "Hit Man," "Anyone But You," and "Set It Up," Powell has been determined to conquer every genre. And now, he's set his sights, along with co-founders Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane, on the food space.

Going from acting and producing to building a brand is not a new concept. Many celebrities have put their names on everything from alcohol (George Clooney's Casamigos, for example) to lifestyle empires (Meghan Markle's whole thing). Perhaps following in the model of fellow All American icon Paul Newman and his Newman's Own, Powell's newly launched line of condiments under the name Smash Kitchen is promoting healthy and organic ingredients.

There are eight sauces currently in the Smash Kitchen portfolio, all available exclusively at Walmart: American Style BBQ Sauce, Hot Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Tomato Ketchup, Hot Honey Ketchup, Dijon Mustard, Yellow Mustard, Real Mayonnaise, and Spicy Mayonnaise. One hot summer afternoon I was determined to take a batch of chicken tenders on a ride through the Smash Kitchen dipping and dunking train to see if Powell's flavors were as strong as his performances.

