Dolly Parton's New Syrup Adds Rockstar Quality To Breakfast

Whether you're starting off your morning in a Tennessee mountain home or heading off to work at 9 a.m., there's a new way to upgrade your breakfast pancakes: Dolly Parton just released her own brand of original syrup. It's as sweet as the singer herself, and it comes in a pink guitar-shaped bottle that you won't be able to miss at the store.

Like most breakfast syrups, it doesn't contain actual maple tree syrup, instead using a corn derivative as the base. If you're seeking a top-of-the-line organic brand, Dolly's is better as a novelty item that's still tasty and probably more cost-efficient, retailing for around $4.29. It's selling quickly, so giddy up and grab yourself a bottle before it leaves the shelf.