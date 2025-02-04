Dolly Parton's New Syrup Adds Rockstar Quality To Breakfast
Whether you're starting off your morning in a Tennessee mountain home or heading off to work at 9 a.m., there's a new way to upgrade your breakfast pancakes: Dolly Parton just released her own brand of original syrup. It's as sweet as the singer herself, and it comes in a pink guitar-shaped bottle that you won't be able to miss at the store.
Like most breakfast syrups, it doesn't contain actual maple tree syrup, instead using a corn derivative as the base. If you're seeking a top-of-the-line organic brand, Dolly's is better as a novelty item that's still tasty and probably more cost-efficient, retailing for around $4.29. It's selling quickly, so giddy up and grab yourself a bottle before it leaves the shelf.
Dolly Parton's foray into breakfast foods
Dolly Parton's original syrup is the latest drop in her collaboration with Conagra Brands. You may recognize her cake and frosting, but it'd be a mistake to overlook her breakfast foods. These items take inspiration from her Appalachian roots with cornbread, biscuit, and muffin mixes as part of the lineup.
The best pairing for the syrup is undoubtedly the basic buttermilk pancake box — just add water. Throw them in the cast iron skillet or fancy waffle maker, and you'll have an easy breakfast with a sweet syrup to match. And if you want breakfast to feel like a cozy fall morning, mix a bit of simmered apple cider with the syrup for a true country delight.