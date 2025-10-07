The Depression-Era Struggle Meal Sauce That Replaced Marinara

We all have at least one. Nacho chips with shredded cheese microwaved until hot and chewy, instant ramen perked up with mayo, and beanies and weenies — these are all examples of the struggle meal. Now, what is a struggle meal? At the most basic level, it is a meal that can be made with inexpensive, easily obtainable ingredients. Many of us, at one time or another, have had to rely on struggle meals to get by. And, as is human nature, these crafty, somewhat off-kilter meals tend to stick with us far beyond necessity. Take, for example, the humble but delicious meatloaf, which has roots in Depression-era cooking, or the crafty and sweet mock apple pie.

Then, there are those struggle meals that have, over the course of more prosperous years, fallen by the wayside. These are dishes that might be served at your grandmother's house, foods that are a bit rough around the edges and may require an open mind to try. One such struggle meal? Ketchup spaghetti. Yes, you heard that right. There was once a time, during the Great Depression, when ketchup was used as a substitution for tomato sauce. This recipe has largely faded into obscurity. However, it does remain a comfort food for some, some of whom have shared their family's unique take on the hodge-podge dish.