Audrey Hepburn, even over 30 years after her death, remains the embodiment of grace, style, and class. In her work as an actress, she exhibited an elegance and appeal that still endures. Her later work in helping children struggling with hunger across the globe, informed by her own experiences during World War II, made her a symbol of unfettered generosity. One thing that Audrey Hepburn was not famous for, at least in life, was her cooking. Notably, this was not due to a lack of skill or passion. According to Hepburn's son, Luca Dotti, his mother loved to cook. She was especially fond of pasta, though she mastered many recipes. Hepburn had a signature chocolate cake recipe, for instance, that's notable for its egg-heavy ingredient list.

Dotti published a book in 2015 that centered on his mother's cooking, called "Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Cooking." Included in the book are many of Hepburn's favorite recipes, including one dish that might prove to be controversial: penne with ketchup. Now, pairing ketchup with pasta may seem, on the surface, to be an insult to pasta lovers everywhere. The famed food institute Academia Barilla, known for upholding Italian culinary standards, called the act of adding ketchup to pasta not just a faux pas, but a "sin" when it comes to pasta making. It's not just the Italians, either; many would argue that pasta is one of many foods ketchup shouldn't be added to. However, her recipe is actually far more delicious than it sounds. It just takes a deft hand and a specific preparation method.