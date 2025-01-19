How To Substitute Ketchup For Tomato Sauce

We've all been in an ingredient bind in the kitchen before. Maybe the stores are closed or you simply don't want to make another trip, but you need that one ingredient to ensure the recipe is a success. In baking, you can use pumpkin puree instead of applesauce or ground seeds instead of eggs, and whatever dish you're making should turn out just fine. In the savory department, tomato soup can be used as tomato sauce, as can — surprise — ketchup.

Out of all the tomato-derived ingredients, ketchup is, admittedly, an unlikely replacement for tomato sauce — it's seemingly much too sweet and vinegary. Ketchup can take some adjusting to replace tomato sauce and it's not the perfect fit for every recipe, but it is a convenient ingredient that many of us happen to have in the fridge. Plus, many tomato-based recipes do call for sweet and savory components, such as pizza sauce, BBQ sauce, and Sloppy Joe's, to name a few. Although these are certainly considered to be savory recipes, something sweet, such as sugar or molasses, is called for to enhance the spices and other flavors present. In recipes with a little sweetness such as these, ketchup would work really well to replace tomato sauce.