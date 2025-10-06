Is Costco Really Better In California? Some Customers Think So
California is known as the Golden State, and for good reason. From its beautiful, rustic coastline to the gigantic redwoods that populate the northern part of the state, California is simply exceptional. But perhaps one of the most amazing things to come from California is Costco. While the warehouse club's first true Costco location opened in Seattle, Washington, in 1983, the company's first store based on the wholesale model actually opened in 1976 in San Diego under the Price Club name. Since then, the retailer has taken root across the country, with locations in nearly every state. Its bulk-sized goods, beloved food court, and almost impossibly cheap rotisserie chickens have made it an American staple. Each warehouse offers great deals, wholesale products, and cheap, tasty food court hot dogs. Still, some shoppers think that the store's home state just does it better.
In fact, many members have singled out California in particular for unique offerings and sunshine-friendly accommodations, such as the outdoor food court format commonly found at Southern California Costcos. This is perfect for the state's generally warm, mild weather, and offers a more laid-back vibe to shoppers. California is also home to the chain's largest location, as well as a mall-attached one. One Reddit user on the r/Costco subreddit praised the state's wholesale clubs for their unique and expansive food offerings, as well as its outdoor food court, noting that it helps prevent overcrowding. And, you know what? Enjoying a nice hot dog (made by Costco's Kirkland Signature brand) in some balmy California weather does sound quite tempting.
More reasons to love Costco in California
It's not just great outdoor seating and jumbo warehouses that make California Costco locations so special. Depending on which spot you visit, you can find some seriously delicious specialty products that might not be available (widely or at all) outside California. Some SoCal stores carry items such as Dodger Dogs, a version of the Los Angeles baseball team's iconic 10-inch hot dogs served at Dodger Stadium. Dodger Dogs are made by Cantella's, though other baseball stadiums source their hot dogs from different brands.
Costco once offered a distinctly fresh and fruity item at its Cali food courts. First introduced in 2018, the açaí bowl was available in multiple Golden State cities, as well as Seattle, Washington, and New Jersey. The treat consisted of an açaí smoothie base along with fresh fruit and granola, and it had a bit of a cult following before it was discontinued in 2020. However, you can still buy a frozen version of an açaí bowl in many of the warehouse stores.
Some unique aspects of California locations aren't state-limited features, but, regardless, are influenced by the needs and wants of the communities that they serve. For example, many Cali Costco clubs, particularly in the Bay Area, feature a diverse array of Asian food items that might not be found in other stores, likely due to the large local Asian population. However, there's a wealth of regional Costco finds to enjoy (like reindeer sausage in Alaskan Costco stores). So while California offers something special, you can probably find distinctive offerings at your own local club or while traveling.