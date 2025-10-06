Is Costco Really Better In California? Some Customers Think So

California is known as the Golden State, and for good reason. From its beautiful, rustic coastline to the gigantic redwoods that populate the northern part of the state, California is simply exceptional. But perhaps one of the most amazing things to come from California is Costco. While the warehouse club's first true Costco location opened in Seattle, Washington, in 1983, the company's first store based on the wholesale model actually opened in 1976 in San Diego under the Price Club name. Since then, the retailer has taken root across the country, with locations in nearly every state. Its bulk-sized goods, beloved food court, and almost impossibly cheap rotisserie chickens have made it an American staple. Each warehouse offers great deals, wholesale products, and cheap, tasty food court hot dogs. Still, some shoppers think that the store's home state just does it better.

In fact, many members have singled out California in particular for unique offerings and sunshine-friendly accommodations, such as the outdoor food court format commonly found at Southern California Costcos. This is perfect for the state's generally warm, mild weather, and offers a more laid-back vibe to shoppers. California is also home to the chain's largest location, as well as a mall-attached one. One Reddit user on the r/Costco subreddit praised the state's wholesale clubs for their unique and expansive food offerings, as well as its outdoor food court, noting that it helps prevent overcrowding. And, you know what? Enjoying a nice hot dog (made by Costco's Kirkland Signature brand) in some balmy California weather does sound quite tempting.