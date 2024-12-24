14 Of The Oldest Restaurants In The World
Dining out has been an integral part of the human experience for centuries. Ancient civilizations offered food at communal feasting halls, roadside taverns, and food markets. These public eating venues later evolved into social and cultural hubs where people could gather over good food and drink, much like the restaurants and bars we know today. While restaurants have always come and gone, a handful of establishments worldwide have managed to endure for centuries and are still going strong today.
In today's competitive restaurant industry, it's rare to find restaurants that make it past the 10-year mark. Yet, some of the world's oldest restaurants have been operating for hundreds of years in their original locations. These historical eateries have survived wars, economic downturns, and changing tastes. Some have adapted to modern times with new decor and contemporary menus, while others are like stepping into a living museum with original architectural elements and the same dishes that were served in the early days. These are some of the oldest restaurants in the world where you can soak up some history with your cuisine.
1. St. Peter Stiftskulinarium (803) - Salzburg, Austria
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more historic spot to have a meal than St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, Austria. The building was erected in the 7th century as a Benedictine monastery. The first mention of the abbey cellar comes from a letter to Emperor Charlemagne dated 803. Over the years, the cellar was an integral part of the wine trade and eventually became a tavern, inn, and restaurant. Current owners Veronika Kirchmair and Claus Haslauer have lovingly restored this historic restaurant, and it's now one of Salzburg's top dining destinations.
There are 11 unique dining areas at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium. You can dine outdoors in the arcade courtyard, the abbey's historic wine cellar with vaulted ceilings, the grand Baroque hall, or in an intimate dining room. Throughout the complex, you'll find original stonework and wooden wall panels that contrast beautifully with the modern furnishings. The menu features Austrian classics like wiener schnitzel and tafelspitz, as well as Mediterranean-inspired dishes like risotto and rigatoni. The bar also serves fine wines, cocktails, and mocktails.
+43 662 84 12 680
Sankt-Peter-Bezirk 1/4, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
2. Al Brindisi (1100) - Ferrara, Italy
Italy is a renowned wine destination with thousands of oenophiles flocking to the vineyards of Tuscany and Piedmont every year. However, if you want to sip your vino in a venue that dates back centuries, Ferrara is the place to go. This historic city in the Emilia-Romagna region is home to Al Brindisi, the world's oldest tavern. Famous patrons have included artists, astronomers, and even a pope.
Al Brindisi officially opened in 1435, although a tavern was established on the site back in 1100 to serve people working on the Ferrara cathedral. It was called the Hostaria del Chiuchiolino, which was a play on the local word "chiu," meaning "drunk." Nicolaus Copernicus stayed on the first floor when he attended the University of Ferrara, and almost certainly imbibed at the tavern. Other famous tipplers included poet Ludovico Ariosto and sculptor Benvenuto Cellini. On the 500th anniversary of Copernicus' birth, Pope John Paul II visited the tavern. You too can sit in the same space as these luminaries while enjoying a glass of wine and snacking on local dishes like salama da sugo (salami).
+39 0532 473744
Via Guglielmo degli Adelardi, 11, 44100 Ferrara FE, Italy
3. Honke Owariya (1465) - Kyoto, Japan
It's all about soba noodles and sweets at Honke Owariya, a family-run establishment that's been serving successive generations in Kyoto since 1465. It started out as a confectionary shop selling sweet treats like rice cakes. Over the years, the shop went on to invent many new creations, including sweet buckwheat crackers and soba mochi made with red beans, buckwheat flour, and black sesame seeds. In 1702, Honke Owariya began making soba noodles to meet the demands of Zen Buddhist monks. The shop soon became the official purveyor for numerous temples and the Imperial Palace.
Today, Honke Owariya is operated by 16th-generation family member Ariko Inaoka, who is also the first female head of the family to run the business. She stays true to the restaurant's roots, offering homemade soba noodles made with premium ingredients like buckwheat from Hokkaido and spring water from Mount Hiei. You can enjoy your soba noodles and slurb up the broth in the historic wood-panelled restaurant and then head over to the sweet shop next door to have some tea and mochi rice cakes in a lovely garden setting.
+81 75-231-3446
604-0841 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, Niomontsukinukecho, 322, Japan
4. The Old House (1147) - Llangynwyd, Wales. U.K.
Situated in the beautiful rural village of Llangynwyd in Wales, The Old House has a lengthy history that dates back to 1147. The village was a center of literature from the Middle Ages through to the 17th century, so there's a good chance many a poem or song was crafted after a few drinks at this local pub. In more modern times, the it has hosted guests like Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and David Bowie.
The Old House underwent extensive renovations between 2017 and 2019, but the owners retained some of the original features like the thatched roof, flagstones, and wooden beams. Head around back, and you'll find a garden patio and a newer extension with huge glass windows that overlook the countryside.
The menu is contemporary with globally-inspired dishes like salt and pepper squid, smash burgers, and twice-cooked pork belly. If you feel like sticking around longer than just a pint and a meal, The Old House is also an inn with rooms in both the old and new parts of the property.
+44 1656 336033
Llangynwyd, Maesteg CF34 9SB, United Kingdom
5. The White Horse Tavern (1673) - Newport, Rhode Island, U.S.
If you want an idea of what life may have been like for settlers in colonial America, make your way to The White House Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island. It was originally built as a two-story home in 1652 and then converted into a tavern in 1673. Back then, it was a gathering place for lawmakers and councilors. It's changed hands many times over the years, including a brief stint under the management of notorious pirate William Mayes Jr. Today, it's still serving food and drinks, making it the "oldest operating restaurant in the United States."
The White Horse Tavern still retains many of its original features from the 17th century such as clapboard walls, huge fireplaces, and a gambrel roof. Some say spirits from olden times also make appearances every so often. If the spirits are looking for some of their favorite dishes from days of yore, they may not find them here though. The menu is thoroughly modern with fine-dining dishes that pay homage to the area like lobster bisque, beet and goat cheese salad, and beef Wellington with foie gras mousse.
+1 401-849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840, United States
6. Sobrino de Botín (1725) - Madrid, Spain
The Guinness Book of World Records lists Sobrino de Botín as the oldest restaurant in the world, which may be confusing considering that some other restaurants seem to predate it. However, the difference is Sobrino de Botín has been continuously operating in the same spot since 1725 with no closures, moves, or huge remodels. In fact, the oven has literally been burning consistently for 300 years, which is pretty darn impressive.
Sobrino de Botín rose to fame for its suckling pig cooked in the restaurant's wood-burning oven. Ernest Hemingway even called out this delectable dish in "The Sun Also Rises." The restaurant has always stayed true to the original recipe, flavoring the meat with ingredients like garlic, bay leaf, onion, lard, and white wine. You can grab a seat in one of the four dining rooms spread across four floors and dig into the suckling pig, as well as other specialties like baked Cantabiran hake, roast lamb, and grilled filet mignon.
+34 913 66 42 17
Calle Cuchilleros, 17, Centro, 28005 Madrid, Spain
7. Bianyifang (1416) - Beijing, China
Peking duck is one of the most iconic dishes of Beijing and a must-try for any visitor. Many say that if you want the real deal Peking duck, you have to go to Bianyifang, which was one of the first restaurant brands to popularize this tasty dish. Established in 1416, the business originally sold butchered chickens and ducks to other restaurants in the city. Later, it began roasting its own birds and became famous for its delicious roast duck.
Unlike other spots that would hang ducks in the oven to roast then, Bianyifang roasted its ducks in a closed, charcoal-burning oven. This process gave the duck its signature crispy skin and tender meat. Over the years, many restaurants tried to emulate Bianyifang, even using the same name to draw in business. However, few survived, including the original. In 1855, a new Bianyifang rose from the ashes and now there are multiple branches across the city that pay homage to the original with the same style of oven-roasted Peking duck.
Multiple locations
8. Wurstküche (1146) - Regensburg, Germany
Nestled next to an old stone bridge in Regensburg, Germany, is a small restaurant that has a long and interesting history. The building was constructed in 1135 as a construction office for the team building the stone bridge. When the bridge was completed in 1146, the office was converted into a restaurant that served stews to working-class folks like dockworkers and stonemasons. In 1806, Wolfgang Schricker and his family took over and overhauled it into a sausage shop.
The specialty at Wurstküche (also called Wurtskuchl) is bratwurst sausages made with pure pork and served in a bun with homemade sauerkraut and mustard. You can also grab other dishes like potato soup and schnitzel. And if you want something to wash your meal down, the restaurant also serves several local beers, as well as wines, coffees, and teas.
There are only 25 seats in the small dining room, so many people opt to eat on the wooden tables outside if the weather is nice. Plus, the tables outside offer views of the Danube River and the bridge that started it all.
+49 941 466210
Thundorferstraße 3, 93047 Regensburg, Germany
9. El Floridita (1817) - Havana, Cuba
El Floridita may look like a small hole-in-the-wall bar, but it goes big on charisma and history. It originally opened as La Piña de Plata (The Silver Pineapple) in Havana, Cuba, in 1817. It was always popular with locals, and by the turn of the 20th century, tourists were also starting to discover the spot. In 1914, the owners changed the name to El Floridita and revamped it with upscale decor. When bartender Constantino Ribalaigua Vert (aka Constante) bought the bar, he introduced fun, fruity rum-based drinks like his signature, the daiquiri.
After Constante invented the daiquiri in 1931, the bar started to draw in some big names and serious crowds. Ernest Hemingway loved the spot so much that he was a loyal patron for over 20 years. If you visit the bar today, you can sip your daiquiri next to a bronze statue of the author. There are multiple daiquiris on the menu, as well as Cuban favorites like mojitos and Cuba libres. Sandwiches are also on offer if you want something to soak up all the drinks.
+53 7 867 1300
Obispo 557 Esquina a Monserrate esq. a Monserrate, Havana Vieja, 10100 Cuba
10. La Tour d'Argent (1582) - Paris, France
Paris is one of the top foodie destinations in the world, which can make deciding where to eat tricky. If you want a divine lunch or dinner in a historic spot that has always been at the forefront of haute cuisine, Tour d'Argent is a good bet. This fine-dining restaurant was established on the banks of the Seine in 1582 as an inn that catered to King Henry III's lords. Since then, it has been impressing guests with cutting-edge cuisine and its well-stocked wine cellar, which today has more than 300,000 bottles.
The Tour d'Argent underwent many changes in the 20th century, including moving from the ground floor to the sixth floor of the building. The dining room now has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Seine and Notre Dame.
The menus are just as elegant with contemporary dishes that give a nod to France's esteemed culinary heritage. Duck is the house specialty, although you can also try delicacies like foie gras and langoustines. Be sure to save room for classic French desserts like crepes mademoiselle and soufflé.
+33 1 43 54 23 31
15 Quai de la Tournelle, 75005 Paris, France
11. L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel (1688) - Montréal, Québec, Canada
Montréal is a city steeped in history, so it shouldn't be too surprising that it's home to the oldest restaurant in Canada. The building was erected in 1688, but L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel officially became a restaurant when it received a liquor license in 1754. It served hungry and thirsty patrons for nearly 100 years until the building was converted into a private residence. At one point, the building was also home to a printing house and a fur trading post. In 1914, it reverted back to a dining establishment.
Step into L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel and you'll find yourself in a space with thick stone walls, wooden floors, and a huge fireplace. The menu is pure decadence with offerings like freshly shucked oysters, foie gras, spit-roasted Cornish hen, and prime rib. A sommelier can help you choose a bottle of wine from the well-stocked wine cellar. The main dining room can seat up to 80 people, but there are also private rooms available for special events. In the warmer months, the terrace is another option. Come winter, you can also dine in a private heated dome on the terrace.
+1 514-878-3561
426 St Gabriel St, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2Z9, Canada
12. Zur Letzten Instanz (1621) - Berlin, Germany
Zur Letzten Instanz is Berlin's oldest restaurant and although it's gone through many changes over the years, this east-side spot still manages to retain its old-school vibes. It was originally a townhouse built in the 13th century. In 1621, the space was converted into a gin mill. Over the next few centuries, several drinking establishments occupied the space. It got its current name in 1924 after a courthouse was built nearby. The name translates to "the last instance," and the legend goes that it got its name after two feuding farmers were able to settle their dispute in the tavern instead of battling it out in the court.
Despite suffering damage in WWII, Zur Letzten Instanz rose from the rubble and the owners were able to retain some of the historic features like a Baroque spiral staircase and a 200-year-old oven. The atmosphere is cozy, with wooden tables and antique artifacts and artworks. Outside, there is a beer garden in an open-air courtyard. Your meal here could include classic German dishes like pork knuckle, meatballs, and veal liver. There is also a decent selection of German wines.
+49 (0)30 242 55 28
Waisenstraße 14-16, 10179 Berlin, Germany
13. Rules Restaurant (1798) - London, England, U.K.
Named after founder Thomas Rule, Rules Restaurant has been an integral part of London's dining scene since 1798. It's currently the oldest continuously operated restaurant in the city, which is saying a lot considering London has some pretty historic and long-running spots. It originally opened as an oyster eatery and later became famous for its traditional British fare like game meats and savory pies. Over the centuries, the restaurant has hosted many esteemed patrons, from actors to authors, politicians, and royalty.
If you're looking for classic British fare that doesn't stray too far from the traditional, Rules won't let you down. You can start your meal with a Guinness or Black Velvet (Guinness and champagne) served in a silver tankard, then tuck into some wild rabbit and ham hock terrine. Mains could include steak and kidney pie, roast pheasant breast, or grouse if it's in season. If you still have room, dessert could include sticky toffee pudding or golden syrup sponge. After dinner, you can make your way to the cocktail bar upstairs for a nightcap.
+44 (0)20 7836 5314
34-35 Maiden Ln, London WC2E 7LB, United Kingdom
14. Martinho Da Arcada (1782) - Lisbon, Portugal
Grab a seat at Martinho Da Arcada in Lisbon and you can almost imagine yourself in an era when artists and intellectuals used to gather at cafes for lively philosophical discussions. This inviting restaurant opened in 1782 and became a hangout for artists like Fernando Pessoa. Rumor has it the famous poet wrote some of his works while sipping coffee in the cafe. Pessoa's favorite table is memorialized today with a photo of him and a shelf above the table holding his hat.
Today, you can channel your inner artist at Martinho Da Arcada over coffee and pastries on the patio outside or at one of the wooden tables inside. If you're craving a more substantial meal, the restaurant also offers a great selection of meat and fish dishes. You can snack on some sardines, sample Portugal's national dish of bacalhau (salted cod), or tuck into a hearty steak. There are also omelets, soups, salads, and cheeses on offer.
+351 21 887 9259
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal