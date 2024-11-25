Nevada's Oldest Bar Was Beloved By Ulysses S. Grant
Nevada is home to an array of noteworthy restaurants and bars. From the many amazing Las Vegas buffets to several of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the United States, the Silver State is definitely a foodie's paradise. Even without stepping foot in Las Vegas, it is super easy to find amazing dishes and drinks throughout Nevada.
Even U.S. presidents have had culinary favorites in the state. For instance, former President Ulysses S. Grant was known to frequent one Nevada bar in particular: the Genoa Bar and Saloon. Named after the tiny town it's located in, which is nestled in the Carson Valley foothills south of Reno, the Genoa Bar and Saloon has been operating since the 1850s.
The historic saloon has been beloved not only by former presidents (Theodore Roosevelt also visited the establishment), but by other celebrities as well. Famous actors John Wayne, Clark Gable, and Clint Eastwood; musical greats Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and John Denver; and author Mark Twain are said to have been fans of the establishment. In addition to being the oldest bar in the state, the Genoa Bar and Saloon is a hotspot for the rich and famous as well as tourists and locals alike.
The history of the Genoa Bar and Saloon
The Genoa Bar and Saloon first opened in 1853, a full 11 years before Nevada officially became one of the United States. The bar underwent several name changes, as well as changes in ownership, over the past 170 years. However, it has always been a place dedicated to serving high-quality cocktails in a first-class setting.
Beyond the lineup of famous patrons, the Genoa Bar and Saloon also has a fascinating history in of itself. The bar survived the prohibition by disguising itself as a soda fountain. It is also chock full of historical oddities, including a diamond dust mirror imported from Scotland in the 1840s, original lights, and a red lamp that is lit every New Year's Eve, per the establishment's website.
What the Genoa Bar and Saloon is best known for serving are its famous Bloody Marys. The bar offers a John Wayne-style of the drink inspired by the late actor and his 1976 movie "The Shootist," which he filmed part of in the saloon itself, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The special variation consists of bacon-infused vodka, a bacon salted rim, and a pepperoncini.