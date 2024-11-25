Nevada's Oldest Bar Was Beloved By Ulysses S. Grant

Nevada is home to an array of noteworthy restaurants and bars. From the many amazing Las Vegas buffets to several of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the United States, the Silver State is definitely a foodie's paradise. Even without stepping foot in Las Vegas, it is super easy to find amazing dishes and drinks throughout Nevada.

Even U.S. presidents have had culinary favorites in the state. For instance, former President Ulysses S. Grant was known to frequent one Nevada bar in particular: the Genoa Bar and Saloon. Named after the tiny town it's located in, which is nestled in the Carson Valley foothills south of Reno, the Genoa Bar and Saloon has been operating since the 1850s.

The historic saloon has been beloved not only by former presidents (Theodore Roosevelt also visited the establishment), but by other celebrities as well. Famous actors John Wayne, Clark Gable, and Clint Eastwood; musical greats Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and John Denver; and author Mark Twain are said to have been fans of the establishment. In addition to being the oldest bar in the state, the Genoa Bar and Saloon is a hotspot for the rich and famous as well as tourists and locals alike.