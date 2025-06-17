Tomato Juice And 7-Up Are The Stars Of This Vintage 1950s Mocktail

If you're looking to live a bit of your "Mad Men" fantasy but without the workplace drama, one easy way is to try some throw-back recipes. A great vintage option is a 1950s mocktail made with tomato juice and 7-Up soda. That's right — think of a sort of bubbly Bloody Mary that mixes tomato juice with the sparkle of lemon-lime soda.

Suggested in the 1957 branded recipe book "You're Really Cooking When You're Cooking with 7-Up," this concoction is the result of some mid-century culinary marketing genius. With vibrant illustrations and cheerful slogans, the booklet was an expanded advertisement sold to American housewives, urging them to explore the "sparkling new flavor" of 7-Up in everything from meats to mocktails.

This mocktail recipe calls for a 14-ounce can of tomato juice, 14 ounces of chilled 7-Up, and just half a teaspoon of celery salt. The tomato juice is chilled in advance, and then combined with the soda just before serving. Though it may sound bizarre, modern reviewers have said it wasn't bad and would be nicely paired with some shrimp cocktail.