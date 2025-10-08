9 Pork Rind Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When I think of pork rinds, I think of a hot summer day at Silver Dollar City. Screams echoing from the Fire in the Hole ride, twangy banjo music in the air, and the sweet smell of funnel cake following me as I snack on a batch of hot, freshly fried pork rinds while walking to the next attraction. They were a favorite road trip snack of my grandmother's, so I grew up eating them a lot. In fact, my grandparents often had them around the house, so when I went to visit, I would usually sneak a few when they weren't looking.

There is nothing quite like the airy crunch and slightly salty taste of pork rinds. What are they, you may ask? Well, pork rinds are essentially pieces of pork skin that have been dehydrated and then deep-fried. It may not sound so appetizing, but what you get are fluffy, light, chip-like snacks that are very tasty. They're very popular in the South of the U.S., as well as Spain, South and Central America, the Philippines, and other places. You can even attempt crunchy homemade pork rinds yourself by getting skin-on pork belly and cutting the skin away to deep-fry.

However, for now, we're going to focus on pork rinds that you can find on the shelves of grocery stores and convenience stores. With the snack being popular in the South, you can imagine that there are a decent number of brands. I set out to rank some of the more popular ones. I did a taste test of two different flavors (where possible) from nine brands. I then ranked them from worst to best. Read on to find out my results.