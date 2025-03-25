The Absolute Best Cut Of Meat For Making Crunchy Homemade Pork Rinds

Pork dishes can delight with their crunch. The mouthwatering qualities of extra-crispy bacon are well-documented, but don't neglect the magic of pork rinds or chicharrones. Composed of fried pork skin, the dish is a regional favorite, especially in the American South. Oftentimes, pork rinds are bagged and sold in convenience stores next to chips, making them seem like a processed snack. However, with the right type of pork on hand, you can also make them at home.

Standalone pork skin isn't often sold in U.S. grocery stores, so you may wonder where to procure the essential foodstuff. For the easiest effort, turn to skin-on pork belly, which probably is available. This cut comes with a large, flat area of skin that's easy to slice off. Plus, while pork belly lets you easily slice away and save the majority of the meat, it also lends you the opportunity to leave a bit of flesh behind so the pork doesn't curl but still attains that essential crispiness. So craft in a large batch, and dig into the delightfully crunchy result.