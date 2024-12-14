Give Cornbread A Salty, Crunchy Twist With This Store-Bought Snack

Many people outside of the Southeastern United States don't realize how serious a dish cornbread can be. Sure, it's tasty served alongside chili, and it's easy to whip up the instant stuff for a quick snack, even when trying out some game-changing hacks to upgrade boxed cornbread. But for Southerners, cornbread is serious business. Fortunately, once you've settled on a family-approved recipe (sugar or no? Cornbread cooked in a cast iron skillet or cake pan?), there are a few add-ins that Southerners typically use to elevate the cornbread experience. If you haven't enjoyed Cajun-style cornbread stuffed with crawfish, for instance, you're missing out. Another less common but no less authentic addition is in the form of pork cracklings (sometimes spelled, and standardly pronounced, as cracklins).

It's pretty common to add whole corn kernels or jalapeños to cornbread, but mixing in salty, chewy meat makes every bite more satisfying. Bacon, crab meat, or ham all contrast and complement the granular, sweet-savory character of cornbread in beautiful ways. But pork cracklings bring something special to the dish: A Southern comfort food paired with a different Southern comfort food, that simultaneously feels like something dreamed up in a late-night dorm room and in a grandmother's kitchen during the holidays. Pork cracklings are a crispy textural surprise in what is otherwise often a cake-like treat. Think of it like nuts or chocolate chips in brownies. It makes the classic food much more flavorful and intriguing.