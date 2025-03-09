The Shockingly Simple Way To Turn Pork Rinds Into A Sweet Treat

Whether you know them as pork rinds or chicharrones, crispy pig skin is a savory treat you'll love on the go. Find them anywhere from tiendas to gas stations as a must-have road trip snack. Popular in the hotter half of the U.S., pork rinds fit right in with Southwest and Southeast cuisines, which have a love of seasoned, fried, and roasted meat and starch. By using flavors inspired by these food cultures, you can level up your pork rinds by shifting from savory to sweet.

To make dessert pork rinds, you'll want to mix a liquid binding agent with a sweet ingredient and spice. For example, you can dip them in warm chocolate and dust with a pinch of nutmeg before cooling. Toss the rinds in some melted, unsalted butter with cinnamon and sugar for a Taco Bell cinnamon twist dupe. Coconut and brown sugar have a toasty quality that pairs well with the taste of pork skin — not so different from brown sugar bacon with maple syrup. With this liquid-sugar-spice formula, you can infuse any dessert flavor into some crunchy pork rinds.