Pork Rinds Belong In Your Soup In More Ways Than One

A popular snack the world over, pork rinds are bite-size pieces of fried pig skin. This salty, crunchy puffed snack is often eaten straight from the bag. But it also makes a distinctive addition to soups as a crispy topping or main ingredient.

Try replacing the croutons in your French onion soup with extra-crispy pork rinds. The crunchy rinds are perfect for avoiding soggy bread in your French onion soup. The salty, porky flavor of the rinds also balances well with the sweet, roasted flavor of creamy roasted tomato soup. Pork rinds are also a frequent topping for lomi, a Filipino egg soup that includes thick egg noodles and various meats and vegetables.

But they don't just go on top. Pork rinds are sometimes incorporated in tomato-based sauces or soups in Mexican dishes like chicharrones en salsa roja (pork rinds in red salsa). Sopa de chicharrón (pork rind soup) is a flavorful Mexican soup in which you cook pork crackling in chicken stock with tomatoes and onions so the flavor is integrated throughout. You can also incorporate pork rinds as a main ingredient in egg drop soup, a Chinese dish made with chicken broth and wisps of egg. In fact, you can allow them to cook in the last few minutes of any soup for an extra tasty result. Any type of pork rind will work — puffy, airy pork rinds or chicharrones that include some pork and fat for a meatier version.