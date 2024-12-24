For The Most Flavorful Breading, There's One Pork Snack You Need

If you want to add umami to truly excellent chicken parmesan, or need an ingredient that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese, say bye-bye to breadcrumbs and head over to the snack aisle for a big bag of pork rinds. These ultra crispy, pork-rich snacks make an excellent breading or topping whether you want to kick up a chicken schnitzel or add a flavorful, crunchy contrast to a creamy carrot casserole.

A multi-step process, pork rinds are made from rendering the fat from pork skins which are dehydrated, and then baked or deep fried. The result is a light, puffy snack similar in texture to Cheetos Puffs. The skin puffs and becomes airy when deep-fried. Why? When subject to high heat, the moisture left trapped inside the skin quickly turns to steam, creating crispy bubbles. Pork rinds differ from chewier cracklings or chicharrones which often have fat and a little bit of meat still attached to the skin before frying.