The Restaurant Pizza Brand That's Hiding On Costco Shelves
It is truly a monumental event when big brands collide, and two behemoths of their industries have done just that right under the world's collective convenience food-sniffing nose. That's right, none other than Pizzeria Uno, established in 1943, has waded into the deep end of a fan-favorite big box retailer, bringing its Chicago-style pies to Costcos nationwide.
You'll find a ready-to-bake version of Uno's triple pepperoni deep dish pizza among the frozen foods at select Costco locations right now. In addition to the titular meat trio (which includes diced, sliced, and shredded pepperoni), the Midwestern special is made with mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese, all snug in a crispy, extra-tall crust with the tomato sauce on top, as is Windy City custom. Availability varies, but chances are that snagging Uno's ready-made option, which comes in a two-pack for around $15 (exact price may depend on location), is a little more convenient than visiting one of its brick and mortar stores in one of the 14 states where it operates.
Making and serving Pizzeria Uno's Costco offering
Fortunately, preparing one of Uno's frozen pies is much easier than assembling a Chicago-style deep dish pizza from scratch. Simply preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, unbox Uno's triple pepperoni deep dish pizza, pop it on a baking sheet, and bake for 35 to 50 minutes, depending on how long you have or have not left it to thaw. This is also not the typical frozen pizza that you might be used to sliding right onto an oven rack, as its signature heft makes it considerably more challenging to extract than those much lighter everyday discs, so take care when handling it. We'd also hold off on any extra toppings, thanks to that same bulky size.
While beer will always be pizza's premier pick, it isn't the only booze fit to pair with the cheesy, saucy pie. Plenty of wine varieties are also wonderful with pizza, particularly juicy, botanical reds that will help the pie's bright tomatoes really shine. And, while you're filling your corporeal or virtual cart, we've also highlighted some of the season's other top Costco products, including marshmallow crispy cookies that you can break out for dessert.