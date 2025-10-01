The Restaurant Pizza Brand That's Hiding On Costco Shelves

It is truly a monumental event when big brands collide, and two behemoths of their industries have done just that right under the world's collective convenience food-sniffing nose. That's right, none other than Pizzeria Uno, established in 1943, has waded into the deep end of a fan-favorite big box retailer, bringing its Chicago-style pies to Costcos nationwide.

You'll find a ready-to-bake version of Uno's triple pepperoni deep dish pizza among the frozen foods at select Costco locations right now. In addition to the titular meat trio (which includes diced, sliced, and shredded pepperoni), the Midwestern special is made with mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese, all snug in a crispy, extra-tall crust with the tomato sauce on top, as is Windy City custom. Availability varies, but chances are that snagging Uno's ready-made option, which comes in a two-pack for around $15 (exact price may depend on location), is a little more convenient than visiting one of its brick and mortar stores in one of the 14 states where it operates.