The Top 7 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Prime Rib

Prime rib brings to mind a few things: the holiday season, family gatherings, and a full belly. It's not uncommon for families to celebrate special occasions together over a main course of prime rib (served alongside some delicious side dishes), so knowing how to cook one properly is imperative.

Being the professional chef in the family meant that prime rib duty was always bestowed upon me, and let me tell you, I took that role very seriously. One of my first major chef roles was at a fine dining restaurant in Los Angeles, and in the days leading up to holidays, we made endless prime rib roasts. After a few years working in the meat department, I've become quite the expert on this particular cut of beef, as well as the mistakes people commonly make while preparing it. So, here are the top seven things you should avoid the next time you're cooking a prime rib.