The Masterful 3-Step Method For Grilling NY Strip Steak

Once declared by chef Jacques Pépin to be his favorite cut of meat, the good old New York strip is often called the "ultimate griller's steak." Indeed, to fully leverage the cut's deliciousness, you've got to follow this masterful three-step method for grilling that balances direct and indirect heat, followed by resting.

This technique was shared by Ina Garten on her Barefoot Contessa website, but all the credit goes to Mark Lobel, the fifth-generation butcher and owner of Lobel's of New York. He says to start by getting your grill — either charcoal or gas — nice and hot on one side, leaving the other half cool. Set your steaks on the hot side of the grill and cook them directly over the heat for two minutes on each side. As soon as that second two minutes is up, shift the steaks to the cool side of the grill. Cover with a lid, make sure the vents are open, and cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes. This timing will depend on how thick the steaks are and how you want them done. Use a meat thermometer to check doneness, with rare registering around 115 degrees Fahrenheit, medium-rare coming in around 120 degrees, and medium measuring around 125 degrees.

The final step involves resting the steaks on a plate covered with a sheet of aluminum foil for 15 minutes. After that, it's time to dig in and enjoy.