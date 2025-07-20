How A Former First Lady Made Ice Cream A White House Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former first lady Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. President and Founding Father James Madison, has been mythologized for centuries — and much of her lore revolves around food. Unlike the very first first lady Martha Washington, who favored cake and even had a recipe that included an astounding 40 eggs, Mrs. Madison actually craved ice cream instead. In fact, she often served it at official White House events, as well as at the couple's other residences after her husband left office in 1817.

Dolley Madison is sometimes wrongly credited with inventing ice cream or being the first to serve it in the White House, but ice cream has actually been around in one form or another since at least 240 B.C. in China. President Thomas Jefferson, who preceded Madison, was also known to serve ice cream at state dinners. Dolley Madison just made ice cream cool.